Leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, the Appeal-Democrat will be running a series of candidate profiles that will allow each person running for a significant contested office in the Yuba-Sutter area the chance to either introduce themselves to the voting public or remind those who they are and where they stand.
The Appeal-Democrat sent five simple questions to candidates. Each candidate who is running has been given the opportunity to respond. Profiles will run in the Appeal in the order in which they are received.
The following are answers provided by Cruz Mora, who is running for Live Oak City Council. Candidates for the council are vying for three seats. Those also running include J.R. Thiara, Ashley Hernandez, Bob Woten, Jeramy Chapdelaine, Aleks Tica and Noel Grove.
The candidates, except for Grove, took part in a candidate forum hosted recently by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Appeal-Democrat. The video of that forum is available on both the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and Appeal-Democrat Facebook pages.
Q: What is your vision for the future of Live Oak?
A: My mission statement in life is to amplify citizens’ voices and empower all residents in our community to make real their American dreams. With these values, my vision is to increase growth and enhance the quality of life in Live Oak by building affordable housing solutions for working families, welcoming new small businesses to set roots in our town, and working with the city council for greater transparency to foster a more robust community, efficient city government, and a safer Live Oak.
Another idea for the city is to develop a well-lit, walkable, and bikeable infrastructure where your city government would work with local partners to create a new bike path from Live Oak to Yuba City. This would connect our local communities to an existing and well-used Sutter Buttes’ bike trail.
Lastly, there is a need to increase accessible and reliable bus routes in Live Oak, and I commit to working toward expanding accessibility to my home of Live Oak with the Yuba-Sutter Transit system.
Q: What can the city do to spur more economic development?
A: Live Oak, the second largest incorporated city in Sutter County, is part of the global food market, growing and harvesting peaches, walnuts, and almonds. Sadly, nearly 2,000 residents in Live Oak live in poverty, and insufficient food access makes it difficult for people in our community to know where their next meal comes from.
I will work with local farmers, the farm bureaus, regional food pantries such as Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, and the wonderful members of our faith communities to close this food gap. Establishing Live Oak’s own Farmer’s Market would be a good action plan. My vision of Live Oak includes more diverse and affordable fruit and fresh vegetables for our community. A healthy community is a happy community, and a happy community is an economically diverse community with strong purchasing power.
Fun Fact: Did you know a Bank of America opened its doors in our city, which you now know as Live Oak City Hall? The historical bank vault still exists in the building today. Economic and business development is key to every small town in America.
In Live Oak, I will work to address the needs of the historic economic district by supporting existing business owners to secure funds for renovations, infrastructure, and building improvements. Once elected, I will lead active partnerships with our Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Yuba-Sutter Economic Development to revitalize and innovate our historic downtown district. You deserve a new city councilmember working with local partners to find funding and bring innovative ideas to upgrade Live Oak’s historic downtown district and reignite Live Oak’s multi-use commercial spaces.
I’ll bring that new energy and fight to make progress bringing back the hustle and bustle of local businesses that will reignite our local economy. Now is the time to invest, invest, invest.
Q: What are the most pressing issues for Live Oak?
A: Community members have approached me with grave concern about discolored and foul-tasting water. I have learned about the severity of the water quality in Live Oak, and I have potential solutions.
During my investigation, I learned of a costly water study commissioned by city council, which concluded that Live Oak’s drinking water contains nearly 15 contaminants. The most harmful to anyone’s health are lead, arsenic, and gross alpha radiation (this information is available in the 2022 Consumer Confidence Report, located on the city website in the Public Works Department section).
To put it plainly and seriously, over 30 years of negligence and government stalemate (who can forget the lack of council “leadership” last summer when your current council couldn’t even work together for the betterment of Live Oak to pass the yearly budget) has led Live Oak to have access to unsafe, dangerous, and radioactive water quality. This is hazardous!
I plan to stand up and fight on behalf of all 9,400 residents to ask for further transparency from our city engineers and public works staff and push our council to work together with their city staff to clean your water. I propose setting up a series of discussions with state and federal agencies, such as the California Water Board and Water Resources Department, to stop poor water quality.
Live Oak taxpayers will not feel the burden of this much-needed but undeniably expensive public improvement project. The longer the current city council members delay addressing the lack of clean drinking water in the City of Live Oak, the higher the taxpayer price tag will grow for their inaction.
Q: How will your presence on the council be a benefit to the citizens of Live Oak?
A: I was born and raised in Live Oak, went to school here, grew up here, and contribute tax dollars. Being a lifelong resident and my commitment to improving our community, I will not just keep the council seat warm but occupy it and speak up.
Our town deserves a city councilmember who will prepare for meetings, be active in the community, be accessible, work collaboratively with city staff and the rest of the council, but most importantly, listen to all of the residents to bring much-needed safety and well-being improvements to Live Oak.
Past demands for service have been met with dwindling revenues, and our law enforcement, fire, and emergency services are in jeopardy. As your city council member, I will be a new voice to advocate on your behalf. In addition, I will strive to find a new revenue source with our regional partners. I’m a person who perseveres and treasures the city of Live Oak. I have the good fortune to be raised in this community, so I was instilled with leadership qualities. Seeing my neighbors and family struggle has motivated me to take a stand and bring the change we desperately need to Live Oak. My presence on the city council will bring rejuvenation and positivity to our streets.
Q: Why should voters choose you for the city council?
A: I will do this job with honor, knowing I’m from the community and my effort is for the community. Together, we will strive for unity. As a college student at California State University, Chico, and a working professional in county and state government, I have years of experience, and I genuinely want to have the opportunity to serve and listen to you in order to find innovative ways for us to uncover some new solutions and opportunities that we haven’t explored.
I will represent all, be open, listen, work hard for our community and be the representative we deserve. I will work my hardest to keep an open and active communication dialogue with residents and the council with no hidden agenda. Over the years, I have learned to be more patient and more willing to listen.
I am the most qualified and determined candidate of them all. I welcome and encourage public engagement. I am reachable by email at cruzmora5149@gmail.com and by phone at 530-933-2521. Additionally, you can check out my website for my social media, and I humbly receive donations at direct.me/votecruzmora.