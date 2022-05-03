Editor’s note: One in a series.
Leading up to the June 7 direct primary election, the Appeal-Democrat will be running a series of candidate profiles that will allow each person running for a contested office the chance to either introduce themselves or remind those who they are and where they stand.
The Appeal-Democrat sent five simple questions to candidates. Each candidate who is running for a contested office has been given the opportunity to respond.
The following are answers provided by current Sutter County District Two Supervisor Dan Flores, who is running for reelection against Courtney Ortega.
Q: What is the biggest challenge facing Sutter County and how do you plan to address or fix it?
A: The most important issue facing Sutter County is rebuilding and stimulating our local economy. The Sutter County Board of Supervisors continues to work closely with the Yuba City Council and coordinate with state and federal agencies to keep economic development going. I have been working diligently on economic development to address it through a tiered approach that includes COVID relief loans and grants to small businesses, a continued policy of “educate not mandate” for COVID restrictions, a tax exchange agreement with the City of Yuba City, a library renovation project with the City of Yuba City, a streamlining of the business home permitting process, the Sutter Point Lakeside project, the Feather River Parkway project, consolidation of Sutter County department locations, sponsorship of the Sutter County Farm Festival, flood risk protection, and other public safety measures.
Along with the Board of Supervisors, my response to COVID-19 has been business friendly. After providing loans and grants to help local businesses stay open in the first year of the pandemic, the board opted for education over mandates.
I continue to maintain a long-standing positive relationship with the members of the Yuba City Council. I worked closely with Supervisor Conant and past Mayor Boomgarden from the City of Yuba City to finalize a tax exchange agreement that will allow for one of the first major developments in a long time. I looked forward to the reopening of our newly renovated library. The county funded this renovation in coordination with the City of Yuba City.
At the Board of Supervisors request, Sutter County has streamlined the business and home permitting process by putting it online and has placed a renewed emphasis on customer service so that businesses and residents can have an easier time working with our Development Services Department.
I look forward to the expected groundbreaking in May of this year of the first development in Sutter Pointe. It’s been great to be part of the team who share the opportunities at Sutter Pointe with commercial, residential, and industrial developers, and it has already generated interest from companies seeking to locate here.
Later this year, Sutter County residents will see progress in a project to create the largest park in Sutter County, along the Feather River. I have been involved in this process and the planning is nearly complete.
The Board continues efforts to consolidate many of the department locations. We’re working on different plans to help us reduce the number of office locations. Sutter County has a very lean, hardworking staff who remain dedicated to responding to the needs of Sutter County residents.
Sutter County will be a sponsor of the new Sutter County Farm Festival under development, which will bring together our agricultural industry, which has about a $1.5 billion impact on our local economy, and our tourism industry.
Sutter County is always focused on flood risk reduction. With the completion of a 44-mile slurry wall project on the west bank of the Feather River, from southern Butte County to the south end of the Sutter Bypass, the focus is now on making improvements to the Sutter Bypass itself. The County will work with the Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency and the California Department of Water Resources on the right solution that will improve flood risk reduction in the Yuba City basin.
I am a strong advocate for public safety and will continue to be. The county recently purchased a new fire truck and equipment for the Sheriff’s Department. I will support other measures in the future.
Just this last week, SmartAsset, a financial tech company headquartered in New York, published an article on investments that noted Sutter County was the 5th fastest growing economy in California. Great news for our county!
I’m excited for what’s coming to Sutter County in 2022 and future years.
Q: How will your continued presence on the board help the residents of Sutter County?
A: Utilizing my strong business, finance, budgeting, and government background, along with my vast network, I will continue to help make Sutter County a great place to live, work, play, and stay.
Because I understand how a local government should run, I am able to serve my constituents effectively, as well as our local businesses, charities, and the county government itself. Currently, as the most experienced supervisor on the board, I bring a wealth of knowledge and experience as it relates to the current needs of the residents of our county. My continued presence on the board ensures that the needs of the residents are always foremost in the discussions and decisions that are brought before the board of supervisors. In addition, because of my years of experience, I bring a wide and valuable network of professionals in and out of government who will continue to work with me to bring what is needed to our community – whether it be during a time of crisis, or simply to improve the lives of residents or the viability of local businesses.
I will continue to work diligently with the Board of Supervisors, other local jurisdictions, city, state and federal agencies. It is important that a County Supervisor understands proper decorum and exhibits professionalism as they represent the residents of Sutter County in these arenas.
The residents of Sutter County deserve a representative who is sensitive to their issues and concerns and is willing to go to bat for them and represent them as a whole. That has been my driving force as a supervisor during my seven years on the board. I have been told I have a backbone to stand up for what is best for the residents of Sutter County, even when it makes me unpopular in that moment.
Q: How has your past experience prepared you for a role as supervisor?
A: It is a blessing to live in a community rich with history, small businesses, agriculture, and residents and community service organizations who want to give back and make a difference. It is vital that a candidate for supervisor have a strong and vested interest in the community, be an experienced leader, and have a strong network of people to draw on to move our county forward. To just think you know what a community needs without actually living there, raising a family there, creating a business there, and enjoying long-term membership in many community service clubs there – falls short of the reality of belonging and being truly committed. Roots in the community create a necessary stability and commitment to the welfare of our county.
For nearly a decade, I have participated and networked with local and state committees, councils, and lobbyists. I have made useful connections that are critical in helping our county get things done.
I have also served on the key committees to represent Sutter County, (such as the Greater Sacramento Economic Council, The Sacramento Area Council of Governments, the Economic Development Committee, and Health and Human Services), and this provides me a depth and breadth of knowledge that I bring to the board and use to help the residents of District Two and Sutter County as a whole. On a professional level, I have served on local, state, and federal committees, hospital boards, bank boards, and participated in vital networking that has benefited and will continue to benefit our county.
The combination of my experience and professional growth in county leadership activities, contributes to moving our community forward and making sure we are represented and considered for grants or economic opportunities that arise at the local state, and federal levels.
Also because of my experience, I am able to be effective when I represent the county in negotiations with other agencies. This has been vital for the projects I have worked on with the City of Yuba City, including the Public Library renovation, and a recent tax agreement that will bring in additional revenue for Sutter County.
I also bring experience in dealing with critical public safety issues such as flood evacuations, levee improvements, and creating our new evacuation and EOC plan.
Completing my Master in Public Administration degree in 2019, enhanced the vast amount of business and economic development knowledge and experience I bring in my role as County Supervisor. It heightened not only my knowledge of best practices in running a local government, but also my understanding of how an effective community leader can make positive changes that benefit the residents for generations to come.
I believe a balance between academic achievement and experience is the best contribution a leader can offer their fellow citizens.
Q: What factors do you consider in your decisions as a supervisor?
A: I serve the residents of Sutter County with compassion and passion. I have always related to the Hard Rock motto of “Love All, Serve All.”
Making decisions as a supervisor requires a lot of thought and consideration. The first thing I consider is whether or not it applies to the board. If it is something that falls within the scope of the Board of Supervisors’ jurisdiction, then I research the information, avoid negative drivers, seek advice from experts, listen carefully to suggestions and feedback, and consider what the impact will be on the county and its residents.
The first thing I consider in making my decisions is whether or not it applies to the board. The Board of Supervisors oversees most county departments and programs and annually approves their budgets; supervises the official conduct of county officers and employees; controls all county property; and appropriates and spends money on programs that meet county residents’ needs. A lot of times, people have the misconception that the Board can make decisions related to state and federal statute, and this is simply not the case. Other items follow under the jurisdiction of a specific city and not the county. As a county supervisor, I can only make decisions that fall under my jurisdiction.
Once it is determined that an item falls within the scope of the Board, then it can move forward in the consideration process. Once this occurs, I immediately research and gather information related to the issue. The county has staff and accessible resources to assist in this research. I make a concerted effort to avoid negative drivers. On occasion, negative individuals come to the Board and vent their extremist, radical, self-serving, unfounded, and unvalidated opinions and do so with negativity. This is truly unproductive for the county and any decision making. The next step in my process is to seek advice from experts in the field. As a supervisor, one is not always an expert in all matters that come before the Board. It is also critical to listen carefully to suggestions and feedback that come from the public or anyone involved who might be impacted by the decision regarding the issue. Finally, and most importantly, I consider what the impact will be on the county and its residents.
In every decision I make, I remain dedicated as I have always been, to responding to the needs of the residents and only doing what is best for Sutter County.
Q: What one thing should residents know about you before making a decision on who to vote for?
A: As my favorite president, Abraham Lincoln said, “I do the very best I know how – the very best that I can; and I plan to keep doing so until the end.”
As their current District Two Supervisor, I want residents to know that I take my role as Supervisor for District Two very seriously. I work to respond to the needs of the residents and only do what’s best for Sutter County. Sometimes this means respectfully standing up to other entities for what is best for our county to get things done, while making sure to maintain valuable relationships with them. It’s always a respectful relationship that has to work both ways and we need to ultimately be supportive of each other on a regional basis. I truly care about the future of the county and the legacy we leave for our children and grandchildren. The choices we make today as leaders impact generations to come.
I have always believed in giving back and making our community a better place to live. This is through active involvement over the past 24 years in charities, boards, government, and community organizations. Through this hands-on involvement, I have built a very strong network to call upon to help get things done. I don’t believe in just talking and complaining about problems, I actually jump in and work on fixing them. This network I have built helps me accomplish that. It just takes a few people to take interest and get a positive project off the ground and make long-term change. My track record shows my dedication to this county, its residents, and businesses.
I represent the residents of District Two and all of Sutter County through a non-partisan lens. This is important because they are comprised of residents from various political party affiliations. I am not radical or an extremist. A supervisor who is would not serve this district well.
We have all seen, especially lately, how government can grind to a halt when there is too much dissension. I make it a priority that everyone feels respected and able to speak. It’s important to remember that as a supervisor, you represent the entire county as well as your own district when considering decisions for the good of everyone. First and foremost, I am a public servant, elected to make positive changes by employing everything I’ve learned over the years, and networking with experts on local, state, and federal levels, to create a better life for all of us who love living here in Sutter County.