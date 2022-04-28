Editor’s note: One in a series.
The following are answers provided by current Yuba County Clerk Donna Hillegass, who is running against Tambra Courtright for the position.
Q: What is the role of the Yuba County clerk?
A: The County Clerk acts as Clerk/Recorder and Registrar of Voters. Each division performs vital but very different functions for the general public and the citizens of the county.
The Clerk/Recorder is responsible for preserving records for some of the most important events in our lives: birth records, death records, marriage records and land records. It’s important these documents are processed in accordance with the law to ensure they stand as a legal record.
The Registrar of Voters is responsible for the administration of federal, state and local elections. Election activities include maintaining voter rolls, qualifying candidates, securing and coordinating polling locations, recruiting and training poll workers, performing logic and accuracy testing of the voting equipment, issuing ballots, tallying ballots and auditing the process through the canvass of the vote. Outside the election cycle the Registrar of Voters is also responsible for validating and verifying signatures on various petitions, tracking appointments made to special district governing boards, and maintaining campaign finance reports.
Q: How will your continued presence as county clerk help the residents of Yuba County?
A: The residents of Yuba County will benefit from the dedication I have shown for the last 17 years and will continue to show and they will benefit from the years of experience I bring to the work to be performed.
Most of us have seen the effects of staffing shortages across the business community over the previous year. In the County Clerk’s Office we have experienced the same issues resulting in a loss of experienced staff and difficulty filling positions. Over 50 percent of current staff are new to the department or their position. This makes experience critical to the ongoing success of the office.
Q: How has your past experience prepared you for a role as county clerk?
A: You could say I’ve been in training for this role for the past 17 years. With each election conducted I have gained valuable experience learning and understanding of the nuances of elections. Every election seems to have its own set of unique challenges and obstacles but it’s my years of experience that have enabled me to successfully navigate rapidly changing legislation and regulations elections face today.
Election security and transparency have been very much at the forefront of the public eye in recent years. But Yuba County elections have been increasing security and transparency long before most members of the public even realized it was happening. Security and audits have been standard operating procedures for our office for years. It takes a full understanding of the systems, knowledge of all applicable laws, and years of experience to be successful in this position.
Having managed every election Canvass for the past 17 years, I have developed the processes, procedures and forms used to validate and finalize each election. I have worked with Canvass teams to complete precinct audits and manual tally verification. My thorough understanding of the election process has enabled me to complete these processes in such a way that they actually accomplish their intended goals.
The steps for processing a ballot may be outlined in a manual but there is no manual explaining the importance of ballot management and ballot processing controls. These things are learned by conducting elections … something I’ve done 30 times!
I understand the importance of thinking three steps ahead when planning election activities because I’ve done that.
I understand the importance of managing each step of the election as if trouble is just around the corner for the sole purpose of avoiding those problems, because I’ve done that.
Q: What factors do you consider in your decisions as county clerk?
A: Decisions must be fair, impartial and in compliance with the rules governing that process. A mentor once told me to never invest your ego in a process or position because it’s never about you. I believe that. When someone questions the process you can’t evaluate their objection if it’s personal.
When making a decision on a policy, procedure or individual transaction it must be made based on the facts at hand. I believe departmental policy and procedure should be implemented to facilitate compliance but shouldn’t add unnecessary complexity.
Q: What one thing should residents know about you before making a decision on who to vote for?
When I first began working in elections I registered with the designation “No Party Preference”. To this day I have maintained that designation. Does that mean I don’t have political views? No it doesn’t. Like most people I have my own personal beliefs. But I feel strongly that my political beliefs have no place in my role as an election official. Nothing could be more important than ensuring the integrity of the process for all participants … candidates and voters alike. Just as every registered voter casting their ballot does, I make my selections and return my ballot to be tallied and to represent my wishes and choices. That is the extent of my political expression.
I have no agenda other than conducting elections with transparency and honesty. I encourage voters to ask questions when they have concerns. More importantly I encourage them to participate in the process.