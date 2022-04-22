Editor’s note: One in a series.
Leading up to the June 7 direct primary election, the Appeal-Democrat will be running a series of candidate profiles that will allow each person running for a contested office the chance to either introduce themselves or remind those who they are and where they stand.
The Appeal-Democrat sent five simple questions to candidates. Each candidate who is running for a contested office has been given the opportunity to respond.
The following are answers provided by Francisco Reveles, the current Yuba County Superintendent of Schools who is running against Anna Meyerpeter-Newman.
Q: What is the biggest challenge Yuba County school districts face and how do you plan to address or fix it?
A: Our students, parents, and educators are still reeling from the pandemic. A significant number of students are suffering from significant learning loss and social-emotional trauma. And our most vulnerable students – students with special needs, incarcerated students, and homeless students – have been impacted in ways that are equally alarming.
The social, economic, and political turbulence that has come from our attempts to deal with the pandemic has shaken the faith that the public has in our institutions. In my view, the challenge brought on by the turbulence is not the turbulence itself, but in the danger of trying to move beyond it without internalizing lessons learned, of acting by using yesterday’s logic, and of not listening to and appreciating the voice of the parents.
First and foremost, a parent’s fundamental right regarding the welfare and education of their children is paramount. Parents and local school officials must have access to accurate information that has not been tainted by political schemes or machinations. In this regard, I have consistently advocated for decision-making at the local level, whether testifying before legislative committees or in my communications with the State Superintendent of Schools or directly with the Governor’s office.
And distance learning during COVID highlighted the critical need for more accessible, reliable broadband coverage in Yuba County. I am now working to support the County’s efforts to fix this problem.
As a FEMA trained County Superintendent of Schools, I have successfully addressed regional emergencies and disasters such as the Oroville Dam evacuations, the foothill fires, and ongoing PG&E power outages. As a result of my advocacy on behalf of our families, Yuba County Office of Education now has a dedicated seat at the Office of Emergency Services Command Center. My hands-on approach in our schools and in board rooms has emphasized a steady-handed strategy in working with regional safety emergencies, as well as highly charged issues such as the pandemic. We now have an army of support for our children from community leaders, as well as state and local agencies, that have never before been a part of our system.
I have spoken to countless parents, superintendents, and board members on the need to closely adhere to the Brown Act – that all school board actions must be transparent, that meetings be conducted in a peaceful manner, and that the community be heard. This is a core value of our American heritage.
Q: How will your continued presence as superintendent of schools help the residents of Yuba County?
A: As a 25 year resident of Yuba County with extensive educational experience, I bring a profound respect for and a sense of purpose in helping build an educational system that reflects the same fundamental values and aspirations that shaped our American Representative Democracy. As our children grow, learn, and assert their rights as informed citizens, our nation is strengthened, energized, and better prepared to embrace the future.
My role in creating a long-term investment in our children across all sectors of Yuba County is a personal mission. It is something that cannot be articulated or truly appreciated by opponents who speak in generalities about streamlining this or eliminating that. Even more to the point, by opponents who enter the election process at the eleventh hour. Running for this critical office should not be an after-thought or done on a whim. Our children deserve better.
Key areas that I will continue to strongly advocate for include implementation of a county-wide Career-Tech and Adult Education Master Plan, continued collaboration with Yuba College in providing linkages to our high schools and developing viable apprenticeship opportunities in partnership with labor and business leaders. Additional areas include quality services for our children with special needs and fiscal accountability and transparency for our district educational partners. In addition, I look forward to our ongoing commitment to implementing valuable training venues for our parents, educators, and health professionals in the areas of school violence prevention, high risk addiction and drug dependence, (including Fentanyl), Social Media dangers for students, and broadband access for our foothill families. I want to underscore that these efforts are currently underway, and not something that I hope to do if I am elected.
My continued leadership will ensure that the momentum and commitment to our schools by all interests in Yuba County will grow and reflect the needs of our families, from our urban areas to the foothills.
Q: How has your past experience prepared you for a role as superintendent of schools?
A: I bring an extensive array of qualifications and experiences gained as an educator, university researcher, and community leader. As a former District Teacher of the Year, Head School Counselor, Science Teacher, and large school principal, I have an in-depth understanding of our educational system and how to lead during times change and crises. Moreover, I hold a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and have served as a Senior Researcher at the Center for Delinquency and Crime Policy Studies. I bring in-depth knowledge surrounding best practices for at risk youth and have collaborated extensively with law enforcement in creating safe schools against violent intruders.
I hold degrees and teaching credentials in biology and chemistry and served as a field consultant with the University of California Lawrence Hall of Science in developing outdoor science curriculum for K-12 students. I have also presented my research for educators at conferences at both the Moffett Federal Airfield in Santa Clara and at the NASA Aims Research Labs in Arlington, Virginia.
I am especially proud of being named Beale Air Force Honorary Base Commander and served as past President and dedicated member of the South Yuba County Sunrise Rotary Club. I have also been featured in a nationally released film titled “Reclaiming the American Dream” done in collaboration with World Champion Professional Rodeo Cowboy Ty Murray.
Q: What factors would you consider in your decisions as a superintendent of schools?
A: 14,000 children in Yuba County – that is why I am running for re-election. I lead with my heart and what’s best for all our children and families. This comes from having arrived homeless in the Yuba Sutter area from Texas at the old Greyhound Bus Depot in Marysville in search of our father. The decisions I make as current Superintendent must be viewed through the lens of compassion and integrity. Indeed, some would characterize my approach to decision-making as level-headed and always on the level. Transparency and accountability are also pivotal to my decision-making. Delivering valuable and cost-effective services to our students and ensuring that all School Districts remain fiscally solvent are implicit to all my decisions as County Superintendent.
Q: What one thing should residents know about you before making a decision on who to vote for?
A: Students First! My vision as Yuba County Superintendent of Schools is one that encompasses all children from all cultures and income levels. Given that our love for our children binds us all, my approach will continue to be what is best for all children. And parental rights are in the forefront of that vision. I strongly believe parents have the ultimate, and God given right, to decide what is best for their children. I will continue to forcefully advocate for changes in the law I feel are harming our children and families.
I extend an invitation to visit Yubacoe.org to read articles I have written for the newspaper that reflect my commitment to our children and a willingness to go on the record on compelling issues impacting our families.
My candidacy goes beyond simply stating what I plan on doing if elected, but also highlighting what I have already accomplished as a testament of my commitment to our children. Yuba County deserves a Superintendent who gives you results, passion, dedication, and details.
I would be honored to have your support!