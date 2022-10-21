Editor’s note: One in a series.
The following are answers provided by Gary Hawthorne, who is running for the North Yuba Water District Division 4 seat. Hawthorne is facing off against Marie “Marieke” Furnee.
Q: What can North Yuba Water District do to ensure everyone has access to water, including during wildfires?
A: Multiple extensive studies have all come back with a recommendation to pipe the ditch. We should move ahead with this advice and start the piping project. As a backup for an irrigation water supply during a drought period and the upcoming construction phase, residents should implement the Yuba County requirement for new housing which is to install a large water tank on the property with driveway access for fire equipment.
Q: Do you support the piping of the Forbestown Ditch (please explain your answer)?
A: Yes. The current water board as well as several previous water boards have repeatedly recommended piping the Upper Forbestown Ditch as the most effective way to improve the distribution of water in the Yuba foothills. In our domestic area most everyone has piped drinking water sourced from the upper ditch and delivered through the water treatment plant in Forbestown. In our irrigation area most residents have wells for drinking water and gardening. For irrigation customers the water is sourced from the same upper ditch, and it must travel several additional miles characterized by great water loss especially during dry years. However, piping the upper ditch will add three times the water supply for the irrigation customers even in dry years.
Q: Do you think North Yuba Water District should be selling water to other water districts (please explain your answer)?
A: Yes. The Yuba Water Agency and every other water company in Yuba County except ours have participated in a massive water sale this past summer. Our piping project was originally estimated to cost about $10M. Now the cost has risen to double that. The NYWD has very few options for financing and the sale of water to other water companies downstream to our south is the most efficient method. Note that water that is currently earmarked for sale to fund the piping of the ditch cannot be physically routed to local irrigation customers due to the current capacity limitations. Note that the piping project will supply more water for irrigation.
Q: Is there anything North Yuba Water District can do to improve the wellbeing of farmers and irrigation users within the district?
A: Yes. Complete the piping project.
Q: Why should voters choose you for the North Yuba Water District board?
A: I have many years of experience as a business owner and a community leader in local farming activities including North Yuba Grown, Brownsville Farmers Market, and the YES Charter School Fresh Lunch Program. I am proud to say I have been a volunteer since 2010 with the Yuba County Sheriff STARS Program. I have the endorsement of Sheriff Anderson for my current campaign. I am a team player who believes that government should be local and policy should be developed by a local group of citizens acting in good faith.