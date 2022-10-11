Editor’s note: One in a series.
The following are answers provided by incumbent Greg Quilty, who is running for the Yuba City Unified School District Trustee Area 5 board seat. Quilty is facing off against Shari Tucker.
Q: What is the role of the school board?
A: The role of the school board is to ensure quality education is provided to our kids and ensure the district is responsive to the values, beliefs and priorities of our great community. I’ve been a resident in District 5 for over 20 years and a resident of Yuba City since 1993.
Along with my neighbors and other local constituents, we share continued commitment and involvement in regular public service, service clubs and discuss ways of improving the needs of our students in the community.
Q: What is your position on the addition of charter schools?
A: I support the addition of charter schools. Charter schools play a key role in the education of our children and are an addition to providing educational options to our community, if the parents choose a charter school. Overall, I support our existing local charter schools.
Q: What are the most pressing issues facing the district?
A: The most pressing issue facing our district and schools is catching kids back up in reading, writing, and mathematics since school closures due to COVID-19. I’m against future school closures due to COVID-19. We have state mandates that are not in line with the values of our community.
We need to continue to attract the most talented teachers to our local schools. Continue to obtain state funding that will assist in providing the best possible brick and mortar facilities for our children to learn in and our teachers to teach in. Both of these items will help us to concentrate on raising academic scores if our kids are to compete and thrive in the future.
We are also currently in a shortage of bus drivers and they play a huge role in our day-to-day operations. Making sure we have enough affordable housing for our employees and making sure their wages will allow them to thrive in our local communities.
Q: How has your presence on the school board been a benefit to the citizens of Yuba City?
A: My presence on the school board has been a benefit to the citizens of Yuba City in that I have a different background. Being from the real estate world, I have never been an employee of the district and I don’t have a personal agenda for being on the board. I return phone calls and emails to our local constituents in a timely manner and I am willing to listen to the people.
I’m also against any effort to have children in schools receive medical or psychological treatments without parents consent and/or knowledge. If we are going to have a healthy, educated student entering the workforce or higher education, we have to partner with parents and families, not exclude them.
Q: Why should voters choose you for the school board?
A: Voters should choose me because I will continue to fight for both the kids and parental rights against government mandates that may not be in alignment with your personal household beliefs.
I will continue to advocate for access to tech schools, trade schools and apprenticeships. I will focus on the safety of our children, teachers and staff. I will push to attract great teachers for our kids and adding additionally needed classrooms to our campuses.
I want to open up the conversation on what schools need from families and the community and what do parents and community need from the school system. We have to work together.