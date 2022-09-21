Editor’s note: One in a series.
Leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, the Appeal-Democrat will be running a series of candidate profiles that will allow each person running for a significant contested office in the Yuba-Sutter area the chance to either introduce themselves to the voting public or remind those who they are and where they stand.
The Appeal-Democrat sent five simple questions to candidates. Each candidate who is running has been given the opportunity to respond. Profiles will run in the Appeal in the order in which they are received.
The following are answers provided by J.R. Thiara, who is running for Live Oak City Council. Candidates for the council are vying for three seats. Those also running include Ashley Hernandez, Bob Woten, Jeramy Chapdelaine, Cruz Mora, Aleks Tica and Noel Grove.
Q: What is your vision for the future of Live Oak? What can the city do to spur more economic development? What are the most pressing issues for Live Oak?
A: About 20 years ago, I was very involved with the city of Live Oak and particularly, very involved with a major General Plan update and development. My goals then and now, are relatively the same in terms of promoting quality development of city services and facilities, affordable housing, a progressive environment for prosperous economic opportunities for new businesses and industry creating more jobs and providing culturally diverse recreation and facilities for all ages.
One great low-cost economic opportunity for the city of Live Oak and residents is recreational tourism, which is a turnkey built-in low cost opportunity for Live Oak that has been the best kept untapped secret in town. Live Oak is well positioned being surrounded by an exceptional park and boat ramp access to the Feather River and world-class salmon fishing, is shadowed by the smallest mountain range in the world, Sutter Buttes and then, there is Grey Lodge, the fantastic migratory bird habitats. Don’t forget about all the beautiful peach, almond, and prune bloom and harvest seasons that attract people to Northern California.
All toll, these are billions of dollars of assets for Live Oak to take advantage of for developing economic opportunities for new businesses and good-paying jobs. With the proper marketing push, we can intrigue California tourists traveling on Interstate Highway 99 to mark Live Oak on their maps as a place to stop and visit these wonders of nature and spend some money in town while they are here. Over time, this can easily translate into millions of dollars of new money for our economy. Our mainstay backbone industry, agriculture, will stand to be able to take advantage of tourism and begin diversifying in offering consumer direct farm products, adding even more economic value and jobs as our reputation builds.
While all this may sound good on paper, growth and economic prosperity also require foundational and technological infrastructure, most importantly, highspeed broadband internet to facilitate the support of small business growth. Unfortunately, today, the achievement of these goals is very challenging as over the last two decades, the Live Oak economy began on a path of a downward economic trend and then came COVID. Long-time established businesses have closed their doors, while job-creating industry still encounters barriers to entry.
Live Oak also needs major interior road improvements, underground piping renovations, and improved community facilities for events and such. Adding insult to injury, millions of dollars of improvement projects that were approved years ago have been left idle or never started by management staff. As a result, the cost to complete them all today is costing millions of dollars more than originally budgeted and approved years ago.
At face value, there is nothing really going on in Live Oak to stimulate economic enterprise. The underlying cause it appears is, that city councils over the years lost control of the city’s affairs to management staff, and staff still runs the show today. Staff does very well for itself as the top six management staff take home over $1 million total compensation. Residents are paying salary equivalents for a full service city yet, the city of Live Oak no longer has its own police and fire departments, and even the Live Oak Chamber of Commerce closed 3 years ago. How does one justify that?
In addition, there seems to be high turnover in many of the city departments which generally means some level of job dissatisfaction. Unfortunately, city council is kept in the dark and has little or no voice to help alleviate the causes. Since management staff runs the town and discourages council members’ input, it is difficult to intervene and work towards a better work environment where employees are proud to show up to work and do their best. I receive more complaints than praise from and even about city employees and that is not a good thing.
From my experiences, Live Oak does not have a spending problem rather, the city has an over-taxing and overspending problem of their money, while not completing major road and crosswalk repairs, repairing underground sewer piping, performing preventative maintenance, not updating the community center, and not getting critical infrastructure improvements done. This is unjust and a breach of public trust.
Q: How will your continued presence on the council be a benefit to the citizens of Live Oak? Why should voters choose you for the city council?
A: Prior to being elected in November 2018, I was actively involved with city of Live Oak council meetings and city affairs. Of particular note, I became involved with another resident and subsequently stopped the unjustified 91% water rate increase in 2017 and 2018. As a result, a large percentage of residents have been saving hundreds of dollars per year since.
During my tenure as a council member, with the aid of concerned residents, I have uncovered many misallocations of funds and hundreds of thousands of dollars of errors in annual budgets (extra zeros here and there) that in the past, would have slipped right through the budget adoption process. I will continue my deep dive financial oversight and push for only fundamentally necessary spending versus out of control lavish budgeting and spending.
The city of Live Oak does not have a revenue problem rather, it has an over-taxing and over-spending problem of citizen’s hard earned money. Then came COVID and now serious inflation at the doorsteps of a recession. On top of this, there is the $2. million and growing unfunded CalPers Pension Liability. The uncontrolled over-spending has to stop here and now, before no one can afford to live in Live Oak.
There is no transparency nor proper financial reporting of where all the money is being spent, while at the same time, there is nothing significant getting done to the benefit of residents or to create an atmosphere encouraging new businesses to start up and create new jobs.
In 2019 for example, myself and a concerned Live Oak resident discovered a serious and egregious accounting reporting error involving a $267,000 million error on an overlapping bonded debt report, that even slipped past an outside budget audit CPA firm in their Comprehensive Annual Financial Report which caused the city’s overlapping tax and assessment valuation to double. This resulted in a poor bond rating for the city.
We also found another $175,000 error on a budget recap, and a third error of $200,000 on a water enterprise document regarding PERS costs to the city employees.
Since then, we have uncovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in addition errors, essentially padding every budget presented to the city council since I have been in office and conducted deep dive financial reviews and uncovering “slush” funds. When staff is asked to explain, the answer is, “We will get back to you”, yet the, “Get Back To You Bus”, has not yet returned.
After numerous requests, I am still awaiting true financial reports, since 2018, from one of the largest budgetary financial departments, Parks and Recreation. The Parks and Rec director spent $300,000 more during peak COVID than in the previous years and the year following, and the refusal by management to present quarterly or annual financial reporting or valid justification as required by city council resolutions is a violation of public trust. There are many more unjustified budgetary proposals with no answers to justify the expenditures.
I have not wavered from my pledges to residents when I first ran for office, and I have maintained my integrity, convictions, and dedication in pursuing financial oversight and major cost-saving benefits in the best interest of residents. In fact, in 2021, I was instrumental in stopping the two evil Mello Roos Special Property Taxes being unjustly and unfairly assessed on about 1,000 homeowners out of some 2,000 homes total for 15 to 30 years now.
Until staff can justify these evil Special Mello Roos Property Taxes and show that the residents paying these taxes are receiving their value for monies paid, I will continue not to support them. Last year, almost 1,000 homeowners saved $300 to $1,050 off their property taxes and this is the first time in the history of California that evil Mello Roos Taxes were stopped. The total saved was nearly $1 million dollars and the city budget was unphased as all the budgetary errors and over-budgeting made up for that money easily. Unfortunately, 3 council members voted to bring the evil Mello Roos Taxes back again. It is important to note that Live Oak does not have a revenue problem rather, it has an over-taxing and over-spending problem.
The residents of Live Oak deserve more “bang for their buck” and we need a city that is managed more efficiently with accurate real-time accounting.
The proof “Is in the Puddin” as they say, and I will not waiver from my standing up for residents first and foremost and in their best interest as I always have since being elected, and not managements’. Citizens can rest assured I give my word, that I will continue to remain dedicated and true to my fellow residents who entrusted and voted for me based on my pledges to get control back in the hands of residents, and have a real voice that will be heard.
Finally, citizens of Live Oak can now get more easily involved and express their opinions now right from the comfort of their living rooms. This is because I strongly pushed for online ZOOM meeting access for residents and live participation for public comment, questions, complaints, and suggestions during city council meetings. The more you get involved the more value all residents gain for their hard-earned money that goes into the city coffers. Management must be held accountable and in addition to my efforts, it will take public support and involvement to get the job done.