Editor’s note: One in a series.
Leading up to the June 7 direct primary election, the Appeal-Democrat will be running a series of candidate profiles that will allow each person running for a contested office the chance to either introduce themselves or remind those who they are and where they stand.
The Appeal-Democrat sent five simple questions to candidates. Each candidate who is running for a contested office has been given the opportunity to respond.
The following are answers provided by Kristopher Kramer, who is running for Yuba County Supervisor District One. He will be facing off against incumbent Andy Vasquez and candidate Eric Mallow.
Q; What is the biggest challenge facing Yuba County and how do you plan to address or fix it?
A: Citizen involvement is the biggest issue facing Yuba County. I believe the citizens do not have adequate access to their representatives. In part because the county conducts their business during normal working hours. I am going to bring transparency back to Yuba County by moving meetings to the evenings so more citizens can participate. I will be posting meeting times and all the information I have about any given subject at the time to my social media and forming a citizen advisory committee to keep a pulse on community issues. I want to reinvigorate the citizens and get them involved. My plan is to make every policy benefit the county and its citizens.
Q: What will you do differently than others have on the board for the people of Yuba County if elected?
A: This position creates unique challenges that I intend to embrace. I will do the hard work and answer the hard questions. I am not a politician. I am going to be a man of the people. You will see me around town. I will have conversations with anyone about anything. I will not be relying on staff to do the work for me, I will do the work for myself. I am not beholden to anyone but the citizens for whom I work. I promise I will always be truthful. People will be surprised by my level of transparency because they are not used to having it. To me, knowledge is power, and I want to make sure to empower the citizens of Yuba County. I am currently working on a plan for the county to be able to safeguard our resources for what lies ahead. I believe it is crucial that we are planning to conserve and protect our resources, such as power, water, fuel, and food.
Q: How has your past experience prepared you for a role as supervisor?
A: My combination of work and education puts me in a great position. I have a wide variety of work experience and I have always been able to foster great working relationships. I am the person fighting for us. I will convey that attitude while working for the citizens of Yuba County.
Q: What factors would you consider in your decisions as a supervisor?
A: In my opinion there are two factors that matter: Is it good for the long-term success of the county and the citizens and do the citizens want it?
Q: What one thing should residents know about you before making a decision on who to vote for?
A: I live my life with pride and integrity. If I tell you that I am going to do something, I am going to get it done. I live in this community and will see my constituents daily, there will be no hiding or not responding. I am here for them. People will know what I am doing. I will be fully transparent, there will be no secrets. I want to give the people an opportunity to participate in our local government and I will encourage “ride along days with your supervisor” as well as “spend a day with your supervisor” for the residents of District 1. I will encourage other supervisors to provide that same level of community involvement.