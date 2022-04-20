Editor’s note: One in a series.
Leading up to the June 7 direct primary election, the Appeal-Democrat will be running a series of candidate profiles that will allow each person running for a contested office the chance to either introduce themselves or remind those who they are and where they stand.
The Appeal-Democrat sent five simple questions to candidates. Each candidate who is running for a contested office has been given the opportunity to respond.
The following are answers provided by Anna Meyerpeter-Newman, who is running for Yuba County Superintendent of Schools. She will be facing off against incumbent Francisco Reveles.
Q: What is the biggest challenge Yuba County school districts face and how do you plan to address or fix it?
A: The biggest challenge for districts in Yuba County is meeting the needs of our diverse population of students. One of the important factors in meeting the needs of students is staffing. Most are small districts with limited human resources to meet state and federal mandates. For example in a small district, the same person may be in charge of Special Education, Career and Technology Education and Athletics. Adding to this tension is the teacher shortage. It is difficult to find teachers in key areas such as STEM, Career and Technical Education and Special Education. Recent statistics from Ed Reports reveal that 88% of teachers are unsatisfied with their profession. This means that recruiting talented educators will become even more difficult in the future.
As Superintendent of Schools, I would like to assist local districts by centralizing some of the services in order to free up human resources at the district and school site level. One example of this is the Special Education services that the districts are providing to meet the needs of their students. Other areas that may benefit from centralizing services at the county level may be transportation, Career and Technical Education and the arts.
Q: What will you do differently as superintendent of schools than others have if elected?
I will make the Yuba County Office of Education a hub of resources for the school districts in Yuba County. I will make several changes at the County Office of Education based on areas of need that are not being addressed.
One of the responsibilities of the County Superintendent is to identify the challenges of local schools and provide support. As the data from the California Department of Education shows, 69% of Yuba County students do not meet the proficiency standard set by the state in Language Arts, and 83% do not meet the standards set in Mathematics showing a significant area of need across the county. I will address this need at the county level with support put in place for students, teachers and administrators.
In addition there are programs such as Career and Technical Education that most of our districts are providing for the students of Yuba County. As Superintendent of Schools, I would assist local districts with developing coordinated plans that would stream-line pathways for students and relieve some of the administrative burden for smaller districts who run multiple programs. Lastly, there are existing services that are long overdue for restructuring and streamlining. One example is the Special Education services currently provided. The services currently offered by the County Office of Education have become so cost prohibitive that local districts are searching for less expensive alternatives out of the area. Alternatively, several are taking on the burden of being the sole provider of these services which becomes cost prohibitive in terms of human resources and time.
Q: How has your past experience prepared you for a role as superintendent of schools?
My experience in education is unique in that I have participated in multiple school systems from multiple positions. I have observed different leadership styles, programs, and improvement strategies. Experiencing multiple school systems from classroom, school site, district, county and governing board established my foundation for providing the effective leadership needed at the Yuba County Office of Education. My education includes a Bachelor’s Degree in Science, a Master of Arts degree in Education, and completed coursework for an Educational Doctoral degree in Curriculum and Instruction with an emphasis in Bilingual Education. Most relevant to this position is my work at the Alameda County Office of Education. Here, I was responsible for training school administrators and teachers, coordinating grant programs, and reviewing LCAP reports for 18 districts. It was here that I first discovered the rich resource that the County Office of Education should provide for the students, teachers, districts and communities that it serves.
Q: What factors would you consider in your decisions as a superintendent of schools?
My decisions are based on input from local school districts and the community. As an elected official, I represent the stakeholders of our local school districts and will support their needs with policy and guidance from the County Office of Education. My personal wishes and desires are not what should drive the direction of the work. Always when making decisions for schools, the first consideration is the guiding principle of doing what is right for our students.
Q: What one thing should residents know about you before making a decision on who to vote for?
As Superintendent of Schools, I will engage with the community and local school districts to set both short and long term goals for the Yuba County Office of Education. Once goals are established, I will work diligently to implement a plan and to secure funding in order to meet these goals.