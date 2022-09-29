NapierskiMUG.jpg

Napierski

Editor’s note: One in a series.

Leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, the Appeal-Democrat will be running a series of candidate profiles that will allow each person running for a significant contested office in the Yuba-Sutter area the chance to either introduce themselves to the voting public or remind those who they are and where they stand. 

Tags

Recommended for you