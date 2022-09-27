Editor’s note: One in a series.
Leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, the Appeal-Democrat will be running a series of candidate profiles that will allow each person running for a significant contested office in the Yuba-Sutter area the chance to either introduce themselves to the voting public or remind those who they are and where they stand.
The Appeal-Democrat sent five simple questions to candidates. Each candidate who is running has been given the opportunity to respond. Profiles will run in the Appeal in the order in which they are received.
The following are answers provided by Ann Plumb, who is running for the North Yuba Water District Division 5 seat. Plumb is facing off against Ginger L. Hughes and Sarah K. Napierski.
Q: What can North Yuba Water District do to ensure everyone has access to water, including during wildfires?
A: North Yuba Water District can start by looking for the most cost-efficient solution with maximum flow of water down the ditch. Then start the repairs to the worst parts of the ditch, which would deliver clean, safe water to all domestic customers and a flowing ditch that reaches all our irrigation customers.
In addition, they can begin to work with Yuba Water Agency, community and local fire departments putting together an infrastructure system that could be ready for wildfire protection.
These measures will result in a cost-effective running ditch with water that reaches all domestic and irrigation customers of North Yuba Water District and could include infrastructure for wildfire protection.
Q: Do you support the piping of the Forbestown Ditch (please explain your answer)?
A: Yuba Water Agency has offered to hire and pay for an independent engineering firm to complete an analysis of the Forbestown and Dobbins/Oregon House ditch.
This will give North Yuba Water District the most viable and cost-efficient solution to running the maximum amount of water down both ditches. I would support these findings.
Q: Do you think North Yuba Water District should be selling water to other water districts (please explain your answer)?
A: Water sales should only be considered after all domestic and irrigation customers’ needs are met and only on an annual basis. I am aware that we have more water rights than we can use now, therefore we need to ensure we maintain our water rights so we can expand our infrastructure in the future.
Q: Is there anything North Yuba Water District can do to improve the wellbeing of farmers and irrigation users within the district?
A: As a farmer’s daughter, I understand the need for irrigation water to reach farmers and ranchers. Without water, farmers, ranchers, livestock, and crops cannot flourish, it is the job of North Yuba Water District to see that these needs are met as was set forth years ago. First and foremost, in my opinion North Yuba Water District needs to use a combination of repairs for the irrigation ditch which is less costly. Then begin repairs on parts of the irrigation ditch that are in the worst shape, which will result in a timely flow of water to our irrigation customers.
Q: Why should voters choose you for the North Yuba Water District board?
A: I will be dedicated to ensuring that our resources are properly managed and made available to those in the community. I will strive for fiscal responsibility, improving infrastructure, prioritizing delivery of water, and providing irrigation water. I will work closely with Yuba Water Agency, partner water districts and the community working towards fire protection measures.