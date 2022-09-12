Editor’s note: One in a series.
Leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, the Appeal-Democrat will be running a series of candidate profiles that will allow each person running for a significant contested office in the Yuba-Sutter area the chance to either introduce themselves to the voting public or remind those who they are and where they stand.
The Appeal-Democrat sent five simple questions to candidates. Each candidate who is running has been given the opportunity to respond. Profiles will run in the Appeal in the order in which they are received.
The following are answers provided by Shari Tucker, who is running for the Yuba City Unified School District Trustee Area 5 board seat. Tucker is facing off against incumbent Greg Quilty.
Q: What is the role of the school board?
A: School boards are one of the first lines of governance in a democracy and public education is one of the cornerstones of a civil and thriving society. School boards are where the public interacts with the educational system. It is important the board reflects its community. I have lived in my district for 10 years and know my neighbors who have diverse experiences and viewpoints and are very concerned about their children. The board’s job is to hear the concerns of the community and to help families educate their children.
Q: What is your position on the addition of charter schools?
A: Charter schools play a role in the public education system. They can be a good alternative for some students. I’ve learned from my finance and accounting background that the charter school funding oversight system in California is lax. My position would be to facilitate oversight that ensures charter schools are adhering to the standards that Yuba City parents expect with integrity.
Q: What are the most pressing issues facing the district?
A: We must obtain more funding to improve our facilities; we must hire more teachers and interpreters to address the significant needs we have in District 5, especially where we have a large English as a Second Language population. There are a lot of public and private grants available for arts, sports and other enrichment programs. Those programs are important and sometimes those programs and classes will be the reason a student graduates from high school. My son was one.
Q: How will your presence on the school board be a benefit to the citizens of Yuba City?
A: I have experience advocating for resources from multiple entities. Currently I am the grant manager for the Sutter Yuba Homeless Consortium, where I have learned about the economic needs for our students. Better funding is directly tied to better outcomes in education. Also schools are a connection to public health, and more funds would help address the mental health needs of our students if we could hire more counselors.
Q: Why should voters choose you for the school board?
A: I have decades of relevant financial experience to offer to the community. My financial skills would be a valuable asset as we get serious with ways to obtain funding. I love my neighbors and my district. There is a lot of money out there, and I want to help District 5 access it so they can address the needs of this complex and multi-cultural district. I’ve met every challenge presented to me, and I will meet this one if you elect me to fight for District 5.