Editor’s note: One in a series.
Leading up to the June 7 direct primary election, the Appeal-Democrat will be running a series of candidate profiles that will allow each person running for a contested office the chance to either introduce themselves or remind those who they are and where they stand.
The Appeal-Democrat sent five simple questions to candidates. Each candidate who is running for a contested office has been given the opportunity to respond.
The following are answers provided by Tambra Courtright, who is running against current Yuba County Clerk Donna Hillegass for the position.
Q: What is the role of the Yuba County clerk?
A: The Yuba County Clerk wears a number of hats so to speak, Clerk, Recorder, Elections and Registrar all apply. The Yuba County Clerk is responsible for official records, the most common are marriage licenses, birth and death records and property deeds. They oversee the Historical Deeds and Records Indexes. Maintain professional filing registrations. They also conduct federal, state, and local elections, maintain voter registration, process candidate filings, coordinate polling places, recruit and train poll workers, maintain voting equipment and process vote by mail ballots.
Q: What will you do differently as county clerk than others have if elected?
A: As your County Clerk I am committed to cleaning up our voter rolls, thoroughly looking at our current election processes, ensuring property title security, and making certain the community is served with integrity in every aspect of the clerk’s duties.
Q: How has your past experience prepared you for a role as county clerk?
A: I worked as a medical coder for 32 years. 16 years in hospitals and 16 years as an auditor, working mostly with government contracts such as VA and TRICARE.
Medical coding requires the ability to interpret and analyze a patient’s medical record and translate particular details according to a universal coding system, following federal and state guidelines, rules and regulations that have annual updates and changes. Industry standards required a 95% accuracy rate, I maintained a 97-99% accuracy rate.
My previous career required great attention to detail, and accurate maintenance of records such as health information, the origin of birth certificates and processing of death certificates. There are several parallels to my previous job with that of County Clerk. I am confident in my ability to learn what is needed to perform the necessary duties before me prior to taking office.
Q: What factors would you consider in your decisions as county clerk?
A: As County Clerk the most important factors are accurate and timely keeping of records, filing of registrations, and ensuring that our elections process is clean, transparent, and honest. My number one commitment is serving Yuba County with excellence, integrity, and transparency in all aspects as Clerk.
Q: What one thing should residents know about you before making a decision on who to vote for?
A: I am not a politician, political appointee or lifelong bureaucrat. I am of the people, by the people, and will represent the people. For this reason I am not seeking any political, or commercial endorsements, instead I am asking individuals to support me.