Editor’s note: One in a series.
Leading up to the June 7 direct primary election, the Appeal-Democrat will be running a series of candidate profiles that will allow each person running for a contested office the chance to either introduce themselves or remind those who they are and where they stand.
The Appeal-Democrat sent five simple questions to candidates. Each candidate who is running for a contested office has been given the opportunity to respond.
The following are answers provided by Zachary Cross, who is running for Yuba County Supervisor District Five. He will be facing off against Bob Bagley and Jon Messick for the seat left vacant by Supervisor Randy Fletcher.
Q: What is the biggest challenge facing Yuba County and how do you plan to address or fix it?
A: The biggest challenge we face in District 5 is fire risk and the lack of water conveyance between water storage facilities. I believe an inexpensive method to moving the water is to utilize the old miner waterways. We could repair and use the existing systems to get water from Bullards bar to Collins lake. We could guarantee that all irrigation and water district customers have access to this much needed resource. Creating green zones and providing irrigation water, could mean the difference between protecting our homes and our communities or losing everything. Reducing our fire risk would naturally reduce the ever-rising cost of insurance as well.
Q: What will you do differently than others have on the board for the people of Yuba County if elected?
A: My vast experience with activism and volunteerism gives me advantages others have not had. My youth will afford me the ability to be real boots on the ground and put in the work. I will work with and listen to the residents of District 5. I will do this by showing up and working for the people. I will take the job seriously and am willing to work 40-80 hours per week to give District 5 the representation it deserves. I believe some view this position as a part time job or merely something to beef up their retirement plan. I will make myself available to all residents and be accountable to them. I will be transparent in all my work and decisions. I will share my schedule and foster community involvement. I will be a true public servant to the residents of District 5.
Q: How has your past experience prepared you for a role as supervisor?
A: I have spent countless hours in the supervisors’ chambers working on ballot initiatives acting as an advocate and activist, as well as an avid local volunteer for over 20 years. Those years have allowed me to network with many others who were not being paid yet were putting in the much-needed work for our community. I have been able to build strong relationships, foster community support and align with others for the betterment of our overall communities. I have been able to work with many diverse ideas and opinions and have always strived towards resolution and good outcomes. I have also worked on several political campaigns and supported candidates who were running for various offices in the Yuba/Sutter area which has expanded my ability to form coalitions for community causes.
Q: What factors would you consider in your decisions as a supervisor?
A: I am a man of the people and plan on sticking with a citizen consensus approach. I will be a voice for the residents of District 5 and will include and take into account the special needs of each area of District 5, as many areas have been ignored for far too long. I will support and defend the rights of the people. I will bring their issues and concerns to the board and represent their voices when voting and working as their supervisor.
Q: What one thing should residents know about you before making a decision on who to vote for?
A: The residents of District 5 are my only special interest. Their concerns are my concerns. I will fight for their rights, their liberties, their interests, their concerns, and their safety.