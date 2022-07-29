According to a city official in Live Oak, several candidates have pulled papers for three city council seats that will be included in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.

Live Oak City Clerk Clarissa Menchaca said this week that the following residents vying for the three positions have pulled papers: Bob Woten, Cruz Mora, Jeramy Chapdelaine, Aleks Tica and Noel Grove.

