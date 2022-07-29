According to a city official in Live Oak, several candidates have pulled papers for three city council seats that will be included in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.
Live Oak City Clerk Clarissa Menchaca said this week that the following residents vying for the three positions have pulled papers: Bob Woten, Cruz Mora, Jeramy Chapdelaine, Aleks Tica and Noel Grove.
Chapdelaine and Woten occupy two of the contested seats while J.R. Thiara currently is in the third. The terms of Mayor Nancy Santana and Councilmember Lakhvir S. Ghag end in 2024.
Chapdelaine was elected to his seat in late 2021 and has been serving since. The council position he filled was empty after former Mayor Luis Hernandez resigned on May 31, 2021.
On July 7, 2021, the council nominated six of the nine individuals who applied to temporarily fill the vacant city council seat, the Appeal previously reported. All six were voted down 2-2. The council failed to pass a resolution calling for a special election during a meeting on July 21, 2021 – the resolution failed 2-2. On Aug. 10, 2021, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to call for a special election to fill the vacant seat. The special election cost Live Oak about $30,000.
Running against Chapdelaine in the special election were Tica, Mora, and Rick Dais.
Chapdelaine, Mora and Tica were three of the seven people who ran for two seats on the city council in November 2020. Tica was an incumbent in that election and lost his seat to Santana. Ghag won the other seat.