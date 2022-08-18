The Sutter County Democratic Central Committee and the Feather River Democratic Club are inviting the public to attend an Ice Cream Social on Saturday in Yuba City with the opportunity to meet several candidates running for office in the Nov. 8 general election.

Those expected to be at the event include Max Steiner, who is running for Congress in California’s First District against Rep. Doug LaMalfa; David Leon Zink, who is running for California’s 3rd Assembly District against Assemblyman James Gallagher; and Yuba City Councilmember Grace Espindola, who is running against Mike Pasquale for the Yuba City City Council District 3 seat. 

Tags

Recommended for you