The Sutter County Democratic Central Committee and the Feather River Democratic Club are inviting the public to attend an Ice Cream Social on Saturday in Yuba City with the opportunity to meet several candidates running for office in the Nov. 8 general election.
Those expected to be at the event include Max Steiner, who is running for Congress in California’s First District against Rep. Doug LaMalfa; David Leon Zink, who is running for California’s 3rd Assembly District against Assemblyman James Gallagher; and Yuba City Councilmember Grace Espindola, who is running against Mike Pasquale for the Yuba City City Council District 3 seat.
Organizers also said that several candidates for the Yuba City Unified School District Board of Trustees will be at the social.
“This will be a wonderful opportunity for the public to meet and converse with two outstanding candidates seeking to represent the Yuba-Sutter region both in Congress and in the California Assembly, as well as local candidates from right here in Yuba City,” Sharon Foote, Sutter County Democratic chairwoman, said in a statement. “This will be a relaxed social atmosphere where people can converse with the candidates face-to-face.”
Those who attend will be “treated to ample servings of vanilla and chocolate ice cream with assorted toppings or a real root beer float,” organizers said.
The Ice Cream Social will start at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Shiloh Clubhouse at 859 Jones Rd. in Yuba City.
For more information, call Joene Tranter at 530-415-3704.