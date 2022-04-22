In the lead-up to the June 7 direct primary election, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Appeal-Democrat is presenting two separate candidate forums on Monday and Wednesday for candidates running in both Yuba and Sutter counties.
The first candidate forum, which will be for Sutter County positions, will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday at Feather River Academy’s Boyd Hall at 1895 Lassen Blvd. in Yuba City.
Those scheduled to take part on Monday include incumbent Dan Flores and candidate Courtney Ortega, who are facing off in the Sutter County Board of Supervisors District Two race; and incumbent Amanda Hopper and candidate Jennifer Dupre, who are both running for Sutter County District Attorney.
The second candidate forum will focus on Yuba County races. It will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Yuba County Government Center at 915 8th St. in Marysville.
Those scheduled to attend include incumbent Andy Vasquez and candidates Kristopher Kramer and Eric Mallow, who are all running in the Yuba County Board of Supervisors District One race; candidates Zachary Cross, Bob Bagley and Jon Messick, who are all running in the Yuba County Board of Supervisors District Five race; incumbent Francisco Reveles and candidate Anna Meyerpeter-Newman, who are both running for Yuba County Superintendent of Schools; incumbent Donna Hillegass and candidate Tambra Courtright, who are both running for Yuba County Clerk; and incumbent Brent Hastey and candidate Wayne Bishop, who are both running for the Yuba County Water Agency, South Division Board of Directors seat.
Both candidate forums will be moderated by Bob Harlan, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, and Robert Summa, editor of the Appeal-Democrat. Participating candidates will each have an opportunity to provide opening and closing statements and will be responding to questions from forum moderators and the public.
For those unable to attend in person, the candidate forums will be live-streamed on the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at facebook.com/YubaSutterChamber.