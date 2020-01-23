Editor’s Note: This is the first of a three-part series covering the recent Sutter County Candidate Forum at Boyd Hall on Jan. 22. Part two will run on Saturday. Video of the entire forum can be found on the Appeal-Democrat’s Facebook page.
The eight candidates running for three supervisorial seats in Sutter County talked on a variety of topics during the Sutter County Candidate Forum put on by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and Appeal-Democrat on Wednesday night.
The forum included candidates from districts covering the Live Oak area (District 1), southwest Yuba City (District 4) and south Sutter County (District 5). In District 1, candidates included incumbent Ron Sullenger and Nick Micheli. In District 4, the candidates were Karm Bains, Stacy Brookman and Tej Maan. For District 5, candidates included incumbent Mat Conant and challengers John Buckland and Sarb Thiara.
Topics discussed included priorities for infrastructure improvements, homelessness, Sutter Pointe, the potential for a 1 percent sales tax increase, domestic violence, the trucking industry, the state of Sutter County Fire, best ways to address CalPERS unfunded liability, and commercial marijuana.
The following is a summary of each candidate’s response:
Q: What is the primary purpose of government and what are your priorities for infrastructure?
Conant said the number one goal for government should be public safety. He said the county needs to build better roads and improve some of its bridges, some of which were built in the 1930s. He said it’s critical to fund infrastructure improvements and departments like sheriff and fire.
Thiara said the primary purpose of government is to ensure the safety of its people. He said departments like fire need more support, and brought up the possibility of sharing resources with other surrounding counties or cities. He said the county also needs to bring in more high paying jobs so residents working in that field won’t need to commute as far.
Buckland said government’s sole job is to provide services like public safety. He said the county’s fire personnel are currently understaffed, underfunded and in need of better equipment. He said homelessness is another issue that needs to be address by the county, as access to the Feather River has been hindered for residents.
Micheli said the primary role is to protect citizens’ civil liberties and to keep them safe, which can be done by funding things like law enforcement and road and infrastructure improvements. He said the county needs to make some budget cuts and use the additional funding to cover pension obligations.
Sullenger said the main purpose of government is to be a responsible citizen who manages the county from a budget standpoint, while providing the most viable services available, like law enforcement and fire. He said there are challenges to cutting the budget, but the key is good management.
Brookman said government’s role is to protect the rights of citizens and to provide public safety. When it comes to infrastructure, he said, the county needs to address its roads. He said his role in government will also be to give a voice to his constituents.
Maan said the purpose of government is to protect its resident and look out for what’s needed, like creating jobs. He said the county, especially his district, is in need of road improvements. He said there is still work to be done on the levees to get parts of the county out of a floodplain.
Bains said the number one responsibility of government is to provide public safety. He said the sheriff and fire need the resources and tools necessary to keep communities safe. Infrastructure improvements are also needed, he said, which in turn could attract more businesses and create more higher paying jobs.
Q: Is Sutter County doing all it can to address homelessness crises? What more can be done?
Thiara said he doesn’t believe the county has done all it can. He said the county needs to do more to push the envelope and get law enforcement more involved to protect citizens. The only way to do that, he said, is to get legislators in Sacramento involved, as there are laws that largely prohibit jurisdictions from enforcing no camping ordinances.
Buckland said homelessness is something Sutter County addressed in 2017 but hasn’t moved the need forward since. He said the county needs to look at different ways of providing services and information to the homeless population utilizing the Health and Human Services Department. He said the county could work with other organizations in the community to provide wrap-around services and address the issue as a collective force.
Micheli said the county took a big step forward with the passing of the no camping ordinance. He credited the sheriff for the job he’s done working with the homeless population to inform them of available services. He said the issue won’t be solved with a cookie cutter approach, and that the state needs to take the next step to provide more funding to help jurisdictions address the issue.
Sullenger said there is no easy solution to the issue, no one-size-fits-all approach will do. He said the county needs to find a way to motivate those experiencing homelessness to work their way back into society. One key issue is trying to provide that source of motivation, he said.
Brookman said the county has taken steps in the right direction. He said the sheriff is doing everything he can to stay within the law while trying to address the issue. He said another way to tackle the issue is to work with community groups and partners to reach more of the homeless population about the resources available to them, especially the veteran population.
Maan said there isn’t any easy answer to the issue, but it will require looking at the root causes of homelessness. He said the county needs to be doing more than what it is currently doing and should work with churches and the community to try and come up with a solution.
Bains said the county needs more affordable housing. For those that want the help, he said, the county needs to provide the proper services like mental health and rehabilitation. For those that don’t, he said, the county needs to enforce its ordinances. He said solving the problem will require a partnership with other local agencies and organizations.
Conant said homelessness has been a huge problem and that the county has done many things to try and address it. One major accomplishment, he said, was opening Better Way, a temporary emergency homeless shelter that has 40 beds. He said the county needs another place like it to house more homeless individuals.
Q: What’s your take on Sutter Pointe? How will the development impact county’s focus on other populated areas?
Buckland said supervisors need to stay focused on the project. He said development could begin as early as two years from now and that the county needs to begin embracing the project as an opportunity. He said his experience working for the city will help in advancing the project in a logical and meaningful way.
Micheli said the project will result in a huge increase in tax revenue for the county, which is a great thing for a county that is struggling with its finances. He said having such a large development without having to pave over important farm land is a plus as well.
Sullenger said Sutter Pointe is an opportunity to expand the county’s tax base. That growth, he said, will allow the county to improve things like infrastructure. The development in south Sutter County will also provide jobs and create a new community that the rest of the county can be proud of, he said.
Brookman said Sutter Pointe is something that should be embraced because it will bring in more revenue for the county and will help to avoid any new tax increases. If the county approaches it in the right way, he said, there is the opportunity to bring in new careers for residents, and the additional tax base can be used to support areas like public safety and infrastructure.
Maan said he thinks the planned development is a good thing. He said if that community is developed properly, it will provide needed jobs and a new tax base. He said its location near the airport and Sacramento will also benefit the project.
Bains said his main concern over the project is that it is a leapfrog development and not adjacent to previous developments in the county. His district, he said, is struggling with public safety services as it is, and having a new development might take the county’s focus away from their needs. He said he hopes his district will also benefit from the additional tax revenues collected from the development.
Conant said the 7,000-acre project is moving forward and will provide 3,500 acres for homes and schools, while also providing 3,500 acres for industrial complex.
He said that will help generate high revenues for the county, which will in turn benefit other areas of the county.
Thiara said his main concern is that the project doesn’t need to be funded by the county and its citizens.
He said residents should not get stuck with more bonds to help with the development. He said while the county will benefit from the additional revenue coming in from the new city, the county needs to ensure it will protect its citizens in other areas and make sure infrastructure improvements are made.