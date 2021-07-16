A candlelight vigil was held on Thursday for the two men killed in a collision on Highway 20 early this month.
Dozens of people gathered at the Tierra Buena Sikh Temple in Yuba City to honor the memory of Sukhjot Singh Dhillon and Ranjit Singh Dhillon, who were killed in a multiple-vehicle accident near Sutter on July 6.
“The candlelight vigil turned out to be a great event,” said a family member. “Around 200 family, friends and members of the Punjabi community came to pay condolences and celebrate the life of the duo. Sukhjot’s sister, friends and family all talked about the amazing life Sukhjot and Ranjit Dhillon lived.”
During the vigil, many of Sukhjot’s friends shared that he was always there for them, no matter what time of the day or night it was.
“They also mentioned how Sukhjot encouraged them to exercise and develop healthy habits,” said a family member. “He was an all rounded person who excelled in academics as well as extracurriculars. He will be forever missed and his family and friends will feel a tremendous loss.”
Ranjit’s daughters expressed how much they will miss their father and how they will cherish the time they spent with him.
“His contagious happiness and extravagant stories will be missed by all those who knew him,” said a family member.
A family member said Sukhjot, 19, had a very promising future and planned on attending University of California, Davis, in the fall to go into medicine.
“He was a huge part of the Punjabi community volunteering at the Sikh temples in Yuba City,” said a family member. “He participated in Bhangra (Punjabi Folk Dance) competitions and Turban tying competitions. He was a kind and selfless person, who touched many hearts. His memories will be cherished by anyone who knew him. The Punjabi community has suffered a great loss.”
Ranjit, 63, was born in Moga, Punjab in India.
“He was a great human being with a big heart who greeted everyone with a smile,” said a family member. “He had the habit of helping everyone he crossed paths with. His presence will be missed by his family, friends, and the members of the Punjabi community.”