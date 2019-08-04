Dogs and discs were flying high on the last day of the Yuba-Sutter Fair on Sunday.
For more than 24 years, J.D. Platt has been taking his love for animals and athletics to new heights with his business, K9 Kings Entertainment.
“What I’ve built is kind of a cumulation of my life story,” Platt said.
To start the K9 Kings High Flying Dog Show, he brought out Icicle, a border collie, to demonstrate different techniques on how people can train their dogs to fetch discs – such as sliding the disc across the grass.
Six other dogs also zipped around the lawn to show off their individual tricks and personalities, and, of course, catch flying discs.
Platt has a total of 10 dogs – including a few who have retired but continue to travel.
He said he likes to inspire people to work with their own dogs, and promote animal shelters and encourage people to adopt.
Bosskoo, one of Platt’s rescue dogs who had a tendency to jump fences, put his jumping abilities to good use by catching flying discs with Platt and his other canine friends.
Several of the dogs – such as Bosskoo, Zillow and Sedona – were also to complete mid-air flips while catching discs.
Platt takes his unique dog show to a number of events across the country and has been featured with his talented canines on a number of national television channels.
This was his first time at the Yuba-Sutter Fair, however.
He said he loves the area and thought everyone seemed very animal friendly.
The final day of the Yuba-Sutter Fair at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City featured a variety of other activities, such as a petting zoo, rides, games, fried foods and more.
Parker Shafor, 5, went fishing for little plastic sharks at the Midway of Fun and walked away with a colorful stuffed snake.
His mother, Ashley Shafor, said they enjoyed seeing the animals and the rides and everything about the fair.
Kelly Hooten, of Tahoe, attended with her son, Ansel Brodehl, 2, and husband, Jeremiah Brodehl.
Hooten said Jeremiah Brodehl has been working on Camp Fire cleanup and brought her son to the area for a visit when they saw that the fair was going on.
“While he’s here, we wanted to get involved in local community events,” she said.