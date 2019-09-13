Local law enforcement officers eradicated 101 cannabis plants at an illegal grow site in Oregon House on Thursday morning.
Members of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team, along with the Yuba-Sutter Regional SWAT Team and Yuba County Code Enforcement, served a search warrant at the site in the 9000 block of Marysville Road in Oregon House around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
The marijuana plants were approximately 6-8 feet tall and wide. The outdoor cannabis grow did not comply with state law or local ordinances for cultivation, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. Investigators were made aware of the grow from citizen complaints.
No suspects were present at the time of the search. The investigation remains ongoing.