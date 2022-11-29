Three businesses located within a shopping center located at the corner of 9th and E streets in Marysville have been closed due to a collision that occurred on Nov. 23 that damaged one of the buildings’ gas lines, according to a manager for Jimmy John’s.
The affected businesses include Starbucks, Jimmy John’s and Tri Counties Bank.
Marysville’s Building Department posted signs on each establishment’s storefront that read, “Danger, this building/ structure is deemed unsafe for human occupancy. Under Sec. 102 of the California Building Code as adopted by the City of Marysville, CA. it is unlawful for any person to occupy or reside in this building/ structure.”
According to Harman Dhami, business manager of Jimmy John’s, there was a car chase last Wednesday evening that ended in a driver striking the side of the building off of 9th Street and hitting its gas line.
“The fire department tagged the building because we don’t have gas running into the building and no hot water, so all three of the businesses have been closed,” said Dhami. “We don’t have heat either now and it’s kinda cold in the mornings so that’s needed.”
Repairs were slightly delayed due to the Thanksgiving holiday, however Dhami was hopeful that things could be up and running again on Thursday.
Plumbers were out fixing the lines on Tuesday and the repairs will have to be inspected by both PG&E and the city. No employees or customers were hurt in the accident.
Officials with the city and the Marysville Police Department did not respond to requests for information as of press time on Tuesday.