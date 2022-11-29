CarChase1.jpg

Skid and scorch marks can be seen Tuesday on the side of Jimmy John’s in Marysville after a car chase on Nov. 23 ended in a collision with the building’s gas line. Three businesses, including Starbucks and Tri Counties Bank, were left without heat and hot water and forced to close until repairs could be made.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Three businesses located within a shopping center located at the corner of 9th and E streets in Marysville have been closed due to a collision that occurred on Nov. 23 that damaged one of the buildings’ gas lines, according to a manager for Jimmy John’s. 

The affected businesses include Starbucks, Jimmy John’s and Tri Counties Bank. 

