A man was sentenced to 62 years to life in prison in Yuba County Superior Court on Friday for first-degree murder and other charges in a 2019 car-to-car shooting.
Vivion Wallace, 22, pleaded guilty in February to a felony count of the first-degree murder of Alejandro Escobar, two felony counts of attempted murder and admitted to two weapons enhancements. He was present in court Friday morning with his attorney Chris Cannon.
He will be eligible for a youthful-offender parole board hearing after serving 25 years of his sentence, because he was under 25 at the time of the offense.
Judge Julia Scrogin reminded the court, which had several of Wallace’s and the victim’s family members present, that while Wallace has a right to a parole board hearing he does not have a right to parole, and the board ultimately decides whether Wallace is granted parole.
At the sentencing, three victims read impact statements to the court, which will be presented into evidence at a future parole board hearing. The statements were from the victim’s wife, brother and nephew who talked about Escobar’s love for his family and their desire for justice.
“I feel sorry for your family because I know the pain they are going through knowing they can’t hug you,” Escobar’s wife said.
Escobar’s wife concluded her tearful statement by saying that with the sentencing happening on the eve of her late husband’s birthday, he can finally be at peace.
“It’s one of the worst kinds of cases that we have to deal with, the apparent random act of violence,” Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello said at the sentencing. “It’s a tragedy that’s reflected in this sentencing.”
Wallace was ordered to pay $19,031 in restitution to the victim’s wife, as well as $7,000 to the California Victim Restitution Fund.
Wallace, along with co-defendant Avery Sanchez, was suspected in the killing of 36-year-old Escobar of Sacramento on May 22, 2019. The shooting occurred on Highway 70, south of Plumas Lake Boulevard.
It is alleged that after an earlier altercation between the occupants of the two cars, Sanchez and Wallace shot and killed Escobar and injured another victim who was treated for minor injuries, according to previous Appeal-Democrat reports.