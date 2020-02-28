Co-defendants Juan Barajas and Vivion Wallace, involved with a car-to-car shooting last spring in Marysville, entered guilty pleas Friday in Yuba County Superior Court.
The shooting left one dead and one injured.
A jury trial is set for April 21 for a third co-defendant, Avery Sanchez.
Wallace, 22, and Sanchez, 21, were suspected in the killing of 36-year-old Alejandro Escobar of Sacramento on May 22, 2019. Barajas, 19, the driver of the vehicle which carried Wallace and Sanchez, is charged with being an accessory to the shooting. The shooting occurred on Highway 70, south of Plumas Lake Boulevard.
It is alleged that after an earlier altercation between the occupants of the two cars, Sanchez and Wallace shot and killed Escobar and injured another victim who was treated for minor injuries, according to previous Appeal-Democrat reports.
Barajas, entered a plea of guilty to accessory after the fact. He appeared with his attorney Geoffrey Heitman.
As part of his plea deal, Barajas forever forfeits his right to own or possess a firearm and he waived time for judgement and sentencing. Judge Julia Scrogin ordered the defendant to submit a firearm relinquishment form to the probation office.
Barajas remains out of custody on $100,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in Yuba County Court for a judgment and sentencing setting on April 27 at 9 a.m.
Before hearing Wallace’s plea, Scrogin warned onlookers in the courtroom she would not tolerate interruptions during proceedings, noting there had been issues with family members needing to be excused from court at previous hearings. Family members for both Wallace and the victim were present in court.
Wallace, 22, who was present in custody with his attorney Christopher Canon, entered pleas of guilty to one felony count of first degree murder, two felony counts of attempted murder and admitted to two weapons enhancements.
He faces 62 years to life in prison. Cannon made note that because of his age and plea, Wallace will be eligible for a youthful offender parole hearing, upon serving 25 years of his sentence. Youthful offender parole hearings are parole suitability hearings for California inmates who committed their offense while under the age of 26.
Wallace read a statement to the court, admitting that he personally discharged a handgun multiple times with the willful attempt to murder all three passengers in the other car. He said he was “deeply remorseful” for his actions.
Wallace is scheduled to appear in court for judgement and sentencing on March 27 at 9 a.m.