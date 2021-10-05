Misty Sinnott-Castleberry said the sixth annual Richard Sinnott Memorial Car Show was filled with some of Richard Sinnott’s favorite people on Saturday at the Marysville Flea Market.
The event is held on the first Saturday of October, she said, as a celebration for the long-time flea market and raceway owner.
Sinnott died at 65 from a rare blood disorder that caused his lungs to shut down, said Sinnott-Castleberry.
In trying to find a way to honor her late father, Sinnott-Castleberry and her husband, James Castleberry, came up with a car show because that was one of Sinnott’s passions in life.
“He loved cars and had been collecting since he was little,” Sinnott-Castleberry said. “My biggest regret is that we didn’t do it when he was alive because he would think this is incredible.”
The event is always free to the public and is run by an entirely local staff. It features cars from multiple decades as well as raffle prizes and a full snack bar to help offset costs to host the show.
“The way it is free is the community comes together and donates all the raffle prizes,” Sinnott-Castleberry said. “Then basically I put out all the money out of my own pocket to (run) it, then make the money back through the raffle prizes and snack bar.”
Sinnott-Castleberry feels that her father would be proud of what the family is doing in his honor.
“I know my dad would have wanted it for free,” Sinnott-Castleberry said. “He was born and raised here (and) always wanted to have a car show.”
The flea market, which is currently owned by the Sinnott family trust, has been locally owned since 1992, Sinnott-Castleberry said. She has been an employee at the flea market since she was 12.
The Marysville Raceway, which Sinnott also owned, is currently leased out to a promoter to run the day-to-day operations, Sinnott-Castleberry said.
“He (Richard Sinnott) was a big part of the community, he was a character,” Sinnott-Castleberry said. “He had a ton of friends, all into cars.”
Many were at the car show on Saturday celebrating Sinnott.
Larry Houk, of Olivehurst, is a four-time car show champion and owner of a 1989 GMC pickup. He said the car show gets bigger each year in part because of its namesake.
“It’s celebrating a good dude,” Houk said.
Houk said he has only missed one of the six car shows.
Chris Giaammona, a neighbor to Sinnott-Castleberry and her husband, also is a frequent visitor to the car show each year.
He and his family love seeing the “cars and the people.”