Marysville Flea Market employee Rick Bays said the day of the annual Richard Sinnott Memorial Car Show is always his favorite day of the year.
“It’s just a great time,” said Bays. “Everyone has a blast.”
The sixth annual installment of the event will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Marysville Flea Market, 1468 Simpson Lane, Marysville, and will include a car show, snack bar, cold beer, vendors, face painting, balloons, live music by the Catfish Hunter Band and a raffle with more than 100 prizes to give away.
Bays said all of the prizes are things that have been made or donated by the community. The grand prize for the raffle – as it has been each year the event has been held – is a handmade tailgate bench made by James Castleberry, said Bays.
“The Bud Girls, from Budwieser, will also be out here from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. to take photos and give out keychains and things like that,” said Bays.
According to Bays, the two daughters of Sinnott, the former owner of the Marysville Flea Market, decided to host this event a year after his death to celebrate his life.
“He was an avid car guy, with several classic cars,” said Bays. “He would have loved this.”
Bays said last year’s show brought more than 150 cars together last year, many of them doing burnouts as they left to end the festivities with a bang.
Those interested in participating in the car show this year can register on the day of the event, starting at 10 a.m., and there is no registration fee.
Bays said there are 30 awards to give away this year, as well, in several different categories, including best dressed, best of a decade, best rat rod, best engine, best interior and more.
The event is free and the community is welcome to attend.
For more information, call 743-8713.