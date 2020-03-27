The sentencing for a man who pleaded guilty to charges related to a 2019 car-to-car shooting was continued in Yuba County Superior Court on Friday to May 1.
Vivion Wallace, 22, pleaded guilty last month to one felony count of first-degree murder, two felony counts of attempted murder and admitted to two weapons enhancements.
Wallace, along with co-defendant Avery Sanchez, was suspected in the killing of 36-year-old Alejandro Escobar of Sacramento on May 22, 2019. The shooting occurred on Highway 70, south of Plumas Lake Boulevard.
It is alleged that after an earlier altercation between the occupants of the two cars, Sanchez and Wallace shot and killed Escobar and injured another victim who was treated for minor injuries, according to previous Appeal-Democrat reports
Wallace appeared in court via Zoom video conference Friday. He is scheduled for sentencing on May 1 at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court.