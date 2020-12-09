A caravan of Yuba-Sutter residents drove to a rally in San Francisco over the weekend to show their support for farmers in India who are protesting several agricultural reform laws they say threaten their livelihoods.
The Indian protests have been ongoing for a few weeks and have seen hundreds of thousands of farmers flock to the nation’s capital, Delhi, as well as heavy-handed responses by the Indian government.
A couple hundred people gathered at the Bogue Road Gurdwara in south Yuba City on Saturday morning before heading to the Bay Area in their vehicles. Several groups were part of the effort to organize the event, including the Jakara Movement, which is a grassroots organization that promotes community engagement and empowerment, particularly with youth in the Punjabi and Sikh community across California.
“Locally, this matters to us because we have close ties to the region, especially Punjab. For some, these are our brothers, sisters, moms, dads and grandparents who are protesting for their rights,” said Harkiren Kaur, a local community organizer for the Jakara Movement. “That’s why it resonates. We’ve just been trying to show our solidarity. That is our goal: to amplify their voices.”
Kaur said the protests largely revolve around Indian farmers wanting assurances of a minimum price for their crops from the government.
Small farmers say the laws passed by the country’s government threaten their livelihoods and would likely lead to them losing their farms and land to large corporations.
Negotiations between farming unions and the government have been ongoing for months with little success.
Kaur said the ongoing issue further highlights the struggles many Indian farmers have dealt with for decades.
“We’ve seen a real problem with farmer suicide in Punjab and across India. I think the stat is every 30 minutes a farmer commits suicide in India, so it’s a huge problem,” Kaur said.
Local farmer and Sutter County Supervisor-Elect Karm Bains participated in the event to show his support for the protesters.
He said the effort to change the laws hits home here in the Yuba-Sutter area because a large population of residents is just one or two generations removed from being there themselves.
“This has nothing to do with race or religion,” he said. “This is a people problem and has become a human rights violation, so everyone should care.”
Local Assemblyman James Gallagher also voiced his support over the weekend for the efforts of Indian farmers.
“As an advocate for farmers and the right to peacefully protest, I stand in solidarity with the Indian farmers protesting in Delhi against new laws that will damage their livelihoods and way of life,” Gallagher wrote on social media.
Congressman John Garamendi sent a letter with other elected officials to the ambassador of India to the United States expressing solidarity with the protestors.
They urged the Indian government, which has deployed tear gas, water cannons and other methods in response to the protest, to demonstrate its respect for peaceful protesters and to be a model of democratic values in the region.
“As co-chair of the American Sikh Caucus in Congress, my office has received firsthand accounts of the horrific crackdowns on protesters who are trying to peacefully express their disapproval of India’s recent agricultural reform legislation,” Garamendi said in a press release. “There is no excuse for brutally suppressing the voices of these protestors, and I implore the Indian government to cease its violent actions against its citizens and honor their peaceful assembly.”
Kaur said protesters are prepared to continue their efforts for at least another six months if the government does not make the changes they are seeking. She said organizations like hers will continue to plan events to show support for those efforts as they continue.
“We will continue to amplify those voices as much as we can and shed as much light on the issue to put as much pressure on the Indian government as we can,” she said. “We hope things get resolved sooner rather than later, but we’ll do our best to stand in solidarity and do what we can.”