An Olivehurst woman who was arrested in July after violating her probation requirements following a plea deal in a case involving the death of her 1-year-old son, was ordered Wednesday to serve 12 years in prison after admitting in court to violating that deal.

According to Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry, Eleana Mishelle Carbajal, 35, of Olivehurst admitted in court on Aug. 3 that she “violated the terms of her probation by having unsupervised contact with a child under the age of 12.”

