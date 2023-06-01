Harry P. B. Carden Court School, an alternative learning program for incarcerated students in Yuba County, has been placed on probationary accreditation status through June 30, 2025.

As an institution under the Yuba County Office of Education, Carden School’s programs and curriculum has been accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), one of six regional accreditation entities in the United States. This program can give the public confidence that a given school is a trustworthy learning institution and helps to improve a school’s programs and operations.

