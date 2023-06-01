Harry P. B. Carden Court School, an alternative learning program for incarcerated students in Yuba County, has been placed on probationary accreditation status through June 30, 2025.
As an institution under the Yuba County Office of Education, Carden School’s programs and curriculum has been accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), one of six regional accreditation entities in the United States. This program can give the public confidence that a given school is a trustworthy learning institution and helps to improve a school’s programs and operations.
Yuba County Office of Education’s Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Bobbi Abold said that Carden School was previously placed under a two-year probationary status in 2017, and was later granted full accreditation through 2023 after the school demonstrated improvement in necessary performance areas.
Carden School will remain under probationary status for two years. A two-day visit from a preliminary visitation committee will be scheduled in the 2024/25 school year where the school plans to present documentation of progress made toward identified areas of growth, Abold said.
According to a WASC accreditation status explanation, a school can be placed on probationary status if it deviates significantly from accreditation criteria in one or more critical areas and needs serious additional support, feedback, and encouragement in meeting criteria. A one-year probationary status indicates there is a need for immediate attention and support while a two-year status signifies the need for prompt attention and support, but more time may be needed to address the identified issues, WASC officials said.
During its probation period, a school is required to host a two-day visit and submit an in-depth progress report demonstrating that the school has addressed the critical areas for follow-up, made appropriate progress on the implementation of a schoolwide action plan and improved student achievement relative to learning outcomes and academic standards.
After this visit, WASC will grant either continued probationary accreditation for another year, restored full accreditation or withheld accreditation. Schools that lose their accreditation have the option to seek reinstatement and request another visit. A school must also submit a report that addresses the identified critical areas for follow-up and provide sufficient evidence of the progress made.
Abold did not specify which areas of growth Carden School needs to address, but is confident that it will regain its full accreditation status by the end of its probation period.
“School administration (is) working with school staff, have already begun to take the actions identified and we are confident that the outcome of the 2024/25 two-day visit will be full accreditation,” Abold said in an email.
As previously reported by the Appeal, Yuba County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Francisco Reveles announced his plans to retire effective on June 30 with Abold stepping in as deputy superintendent until a new superintendent is appointed.
Reveles made the announcement on May 25, nearly a year after being reelected to his position in the 2022 primary election.
The Yuba County Board of Education is currently crafting a search process for a new superintendent of schools, Community Engagement and Emergency Response Administrator Amy Nore said.
More information regarding an outline for the superintendent search will be released after a board meeting on June 14.