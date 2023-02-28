A woman who helped care for 93-year-old Wheatland resident Pearl Graham, also known as “the tulip lady,” was sentenced Tuesday in Yuba County Superior Court to community service for stealing money from Graham in February 2022, officials said.

According to the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office, Shannon Fay Bezerra was sentenced by Yuba County Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter to serve 120 hours of community service for felony theft from an elder. Bezerra used her job as a caregiver to steal $2,700 from Graham, officials said.

