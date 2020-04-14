“We can’t enjoy these first weeks and share this special time with friends and family,” said Megan Shearer, of Yuba City, who gave birth on March 3, just two weeks before going into quarantine.
“We haven’t been able to visit anyone, our family cannot visit, and an already-emotional time has become even more stressful,” said Shearer.
Shearer said she and her husband worry about getting their baby sick when they do have to leave the house for essentials. Even more anxiety is added when out shopping, said Shearer, because they have been struggling to find formula, diapers and baby wipes since many store shelves remain bare from the early pandemic-related shopping rush.
According to Shearer, standard postpartum care and newborn check-up appointments are not being offered during the shelter-in-place because they are considered “non-essential.”
“We hope and pray that things are OK and are progressing normally but we have no real way to confirm that,” said Shearer.
Shearer, like many new and expectant parents, is trying to navigate becoming a parent and caring for a baby at a time when face masks, social distancing and limited hospital access has become the new normal.
Jon Rouse, of Yuba City, said he and his wife are expecting their third child in August and this time around has been a much different experience.
“We rarely leave the house, save for walking, and we mostly get groceries through Instacart and disinfect everything that comes into the house,” said Rouse. “When we do leave the house we either go to a drive-thru or one of us goes solo to the store. I mostly go if it’s badly needed and we always wear masks.”
Rouse said that he and his family have been taking precautions since January for the safety of his pregnant wife.
“When everything started happening in China my wife and I started paying attention closely to it,” said Rouse.
Rouse said he purchased masks before there were any confirmed cases in California and started social distancing before it was mandated.
“At work I took precautions, stayed further apart from people, washed my hands and started refusing to shake hands or even fist bump,” said Rouse. “People thought I was crazy at first, but it has worked out.”
While Rouse said that his wife’s prenatal check ups have remained unaffected by the shelter-in-place order, extra precautions have also been in place at the doctor’s office since February.
“Overall, this is a scary and stressful time and it definitely doesn’t look anything like what we had imagined the first months of being parents was going to look like, but we are managing as best we can and are grateful that our situation is as stable and safe as it is,” said Shearer.