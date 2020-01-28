A man was arrested Sunday in Yolo County after demanding the keys and stealing a car from a woman using an ATM in Willows.

Kaleb Smith Jackson, 37, was booked into the Colusa County Jail and charged with carjacking, grand theft from an elder and possession of a controlled substance.

The Williams Police Department responded to a report of a carjacking near Fouch & Sons Pharmacy, in the 600 block of E St. Sunday at 3 p.m. 

The victim was using the ATM when the suspect approached her.

“Jackson, who is significantly larger and younger than the victim demanded the victim’s car keys,” according to a news release.  “Out of fear for her safety, the victim handed over her keys and watched as Jackson stole her vehicle and drove south onto Interstate 5.”

Jackson was located a short time later in Yolo County after abandoning the victim’s vehicle on an off-ramp and fleeing on foot. 

According to the release, Jackson was caught by Yolo County Sheriff’s deputies and was later released into the custody of the Williams Police Department. 

