A man was arrested Sunday in Yolo County after demanding the keys and stealing a car from a woman using an ATM in Willows.
Kaleb Smith Jackson, 37, was booked into the Colusa County Jail and charged with carjacking, grand theft from an elder and possession of a controlled substance.
The Williams Police Department responded to a report of a carjacking near Fouch & Sons Pharmacy, in the 600 block of E St. Sunday at 3 p.m.
The victim was using the ATM when the suspect approached her.
“Jackson, who is significantly larger and younger than the victim demanded the victim’s car keys,” according to a news release. “Out of fear for her safety, the victim handed over her keys and watched as Jackson stole her vehicle and drove south onto Interstate 5.”
Jackson was located a short time later in Yolo County after abandoning the victim’s vehicle on an off-ramp and fleeing on foot.
According to the release, Jackson was caught by Yolo County Sheriff’s deputies and was later released into the custody of the Williams Police Department.