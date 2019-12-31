Caron Job - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Caron Job, 53, Marysville, Director of the Yuba County One Stop
2019: The Hard Rock Casino opened and brought new opportunities and over 1,000 new jobs to our area. The Yuba County One Stop received a national award for providing excellent services to our veterans and we provided employment, and training services to thousands of job seekers who have visited our center this year.
2020: My hope is the Yuba County One Stop will continue to be a catalyst for change by providing opportunities to those who are seeking it.