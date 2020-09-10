After moving back into the organization’s refurbished facility this summer, changes continue for Casa de Esperanza with the recent departure of long-time Executive Director Marsha Krouse-Taylor.
“Marsha has contributed to the safety and well-being of women and children in this community for many decades,” it was stated in an announcement from Julie Gill Shufield, president of the Casa de Esperanza board of directors. “We are grateful for her many years of dedication and wish her well in her future endeavors.”
According to the release, Krouse-Taylor left the organization Aug. 26. Gill Shufield did not provide a reason for the departure.
Since then, the Casa de Esperanza board of directors arranged for a local licensed marriage and family therapist, Debbie Collier, to act as interim executive director.
“Debbie began her career as a therapist at Casa de Esperanza and is excited and honored to be returning,” it was stated in the release.
In the last few months, the board has been working with a number of community partners, said Gill Shuffield, to refresh and beautify the newly restored Casa de Esperanza facility after a fire left the organization displaced since April 2016.
“We are grateful for our community partners that kept us safe and sheltered during this time and those that repaired our home,” said Gill Shuffield. “Returning home after such a long absence requires us to invest immediately in the infrastructure of our property and gives us the opportunity to create a peaceful and safe place for healing for our brave clients and our wonderful staff.”
Gill Shufield said Casa welcomes community partners that would be interested in partnering with the organization on the projects and other opportunities to enhance how they serve Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa counties as well as Beale Air Force Base, especially since the ongoing pandemic has caused a global surge in domestic violence and has caused additional operating expenses during this unprecedented time.
For more information, call 674-5400.