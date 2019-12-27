After a long, drawn-out process to get back into their permanent quarters following a fire that caused them to relocate, Casa de Esperanza representatives were hoping to transition back into their home with the start of the new year.
But issues with project designs have delayed that move-in date at least a few months. Despite the hold up, representatives from the nonprofit grow more excited by the day as the end to their displacement is in sight.
“We are very excited that this nearly 4-year-long journey is almost done and that our short-term housing crisis will be over,” said Julie Gill Shuffield, chair of Casa’s board of directors. “We cannot say enough about how grateful we are of Adventist Health and Rideout for being a community champion and supporting us by giving us a place to stay.”
Casa de Esperanza, which provides services and shelter to victims of abuse throughout the area, has been operating out of a temporary shelter in Marysville provided by Adventist Health and Rideout while the county went about restoring their former headquarters that experienced heavy fire damage in 2016.
Hilbers Inc. started work to reconstruct the damaged facility in August. While there is no definitive completion date currently, Casa representatives believe move-in could come sometime around March.
The redesign of the facility will see half the beds the original headquarters had, so while representatives are excited to return, they are already considering their options for a long-term solution. Shuffield said the team is working to put together a competitive bid for some state funding that will be available in the new year to help with that effort.
In the meantime, the holidays are typically a busy time for the nonprofit. Executive Director Marsha Krouse-Taylor said her team provided a special holiday to those it serves thanks to the tremendous amount of community support they received.
“The community was here for us, and that’s always exciting to see. It was just amazing seeing the women’s and children’s eyes light up when they talked about the gifts they received from the community, even though many of them didn’t expect anything this year,” Krouse-Taylor said.
She said the nonprofit couldn’t have been as successful as they have been in this time of uncertainty without the support they’ve received from the city of Marysville.
“The kindness that Marysville has extended to us, from the police department to the city itself -- we never realized what great of a partner we had in Marysville because we’ve always been in Yuba City, but they’ve been phenomenal,” she said.
As they near their move-in date, Casa de Esperanza will look to the community to help meet some of the nonprofit’s needs. They have a registry open at Target that community members can help with for items that they currently have room to store. They will also need to furnish the new building once it is operational, so they plan to expand their registry to additional businesses in the coming months.
“For those that want to help, keep looking at our Facebook, which is where we share all of that stuff,” Krouse-Taylor said.
For more information, visit the Casa de Esperanza Facebook page (@CasaDeEsperanzaNorCal).