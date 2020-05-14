Renovations are nearly complete at Casa de Esperanza’s Sutter County headquarters, damaged by a fire four years ago.
Now, with keys in hand, the final preparations are underway. Casa de Esperanza Executive Director Marsha Krouse-Taylor said the hope is to have her team and clients move back in by mid-June.
“We are really excited; it’s real,” Krouse-Taylor said. “Hilbers, Inc. has done a phenomenal job and gone above and beyond, as well as their subcontractors. They’ve been working through the punch list and it looks like just about everything is done. There are still a few things that we are taking care of but we fully expect to be back in by June 15.”
The facility’s sprinkler system is being installed and landscaping is underway, and some of the final touches to security and technology are being implemented this week. Starting next week, the plan is to start moving furniture back in and getting the place ready to house clients again.
“Some of our staff have never been over there before. All they’ve known is our temporary location, but we’ve kept them apprised during the renovations and given them opportunities to come see it. They are all as excited as the rest of us,” Krouse-Taylor said. “It really is a coming home of sorts.”
In April 2016, a fire damaged portions of the facility’s first and second floor, as well as portions of the roof, displacing the organization that provides shelter and services to area residents who have experienced abuse. After various setbacks, work to repair the facility began last August.
Since being displaced, the Casa team has been operating out of a facility in Marysville provided by Adventist Health/Rideout for use.
“I didn’t realize how unsettled I really was these past several years until I walked back in and saw all the work that has been done. It was a strange feeling, and as I talk to other staff who are coming home, it’s the same thing. We’ve been so busy doing what we needed to do, we didn’t realize how unsettling it has been for all of us,” she said. “Leaving the Adventist Health/Rideout facility and all they’ve done for us, for some people it’s going to feel like a move away from home, so it’s an interesting feeling.”
The redesign of the new headquarters resulted in a reduction in bed space, from 48 beds to 24.
It will also include two additional ADA-compliant restrooms and a fully functioning kitchen for clients to use.
Krouse-Taylor said Casa de Esperanza hasn’t skipped a beat throughout the COVID-19 situation and doesn’t expect any impacts due to the move either.
The organization has benefitted from generous donations from the community to help equip the new headquarters with furniture and other items, particularly from the local Power of 100 Sutter Buttes Basin group, which is comprised of women from around the Yuba-Sutter community who each donate monthly to a designated cause.
“We’ve gotten tremendous support from community members who have helped with everything from landscaping to putting in a new security system. We’ve had a lot of vendors who’ve just been amazing for us and supporting us as they can,” Krouse-Taylor said. “We are still in need of a few things. One of our big needs is helping reroof half of the house that wasn’t damaged in the fire. We also need to have our windows re-tinted and we need to put up new curtains and blinds. We need financial support to do those things.”
For more information about the organization or its needs, visit its Facebook page (@CasadeEsperanzaNorCal) or call 674-5400.