It will have been more than four years since a fire displaced them from their headquarters in Sutter County, but Casa de Esperanza leaders are excited to return home once renovations are completed in the next few months.
In April 2016, a fire damaged portions of the facility’s first and second floor, as well as portions of the roof. Hilbers Inc. began work last August to repair the shelter that provides services to local victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.
“We are getting really excited to be finished with construction,” said Marsha Krouse-Taylor, executive director of Casa de Esperanza. “It looks like construction will be done in April or May. Once that’s finished, we’ll have to do the move in, so we are hoping to have clients in the facility by the end of May or early June.”
Construction crews replaced the roof and interior building that sustained damages in the fire. Two additional ADA-complaint bathrooms were also built, bringing the total number of restrooms in the facility to three. The facility will also now have a fully functioning kitchen for clients to use.
The organization has continued to operate despite losing its headquarters. For the last few years, they’ve been temporarily operating out of a facility owned by Adventist Health/ Rideout. Krouse-Taylor said the team is excited to return to a place where the bedrooms will be larger, which helps in the healing progress of clients, but are forever thankful for the support they received from the local hospital.
“It’s been a complete and total blessing to have the facility that we are operating out of right now. I don’t know how we would’ve survived without Adventist Health and Rideout stepping up,” she said. “They will always be near and dear to our hearts, but we are excited to go back home.”
The facility’s new design resulted in a reduction in bed space, from 48 beds to 24. With the limited amount of bed space, more clients will have to be placed in supportive housing off-site, which isn’t the safest place for someone trying to get away from their abuser, Krouse-Taylor said. Clients are prioritized based on a risk assessment – the higher the risk, the greater the need to stay at the shelter.
Krouse-Taylor said her team will continue to search for a long-term solution where Casa has room to grow well into the future.
Casa started a registry at Target where members of the community can purchase certain needed items that will be used once they move back into their headquarters. The list of needs will continue to grow as they get closer to move in and start to get a better understanding of the needs. A few of the expected needs include desks, chairs, phones and computers for the staff members to use.
Local groups and organizations have also stepped up in a big way to help with items such as refrigerators, freezers, beds and technology, she said. Casa will update its Facebook page as its needs arise. Krouse-Taylor said anyone interested in helping should call Casa at 674-5400 and ask for Betty Nelson, who is helping coordinate the effort.
“I just want to give a huge shoutout to the community in general to thank them for their support through all of this. Because of them, we haven’t skipped a beat and haven’t had to drop the program or lose any services,” Krouse-Taylor said. “Everyone from the big ones like Adventist Health and Rideout and Salvation Army to the individuals that have helped throughout these four years, thank you for your continued support.”