Casa de Esperanza’s annual Mother’s Day Brunch raised a total of approximately $5,860 during a drive-through pickup Saturday at The Refuge in Yuba City.
Board of Directors President Julie Gill Shuffield said 136 adult meals were successfully picked up during the four-hour window. There were also nineteen kids meals and eight mimosa kits ordered and picked up by the community.
All the proceeds go toward helping keep the doors open at Casa de Esperanza, which helps aid victims of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault and trafficking.
“We are so grateful for our community,” Gill Shuffield said.
Gill Shuffield believes truly in the power of community-wide collaboration, owing a debt of gratitude of many organizations and nonprofits for their work toward making Yuba-Sutter a safe place to live.
Gill Shuffield said Back the Bridge, one of Casa de Esperanza’s partners, purchased 15 meals during the fundraiser for delivery to Sutter County Sheriff’s Office personnel that worked the fatal shooting that occurred in Yuba City earlier this week.
Gill Shuffield said the meals were designed for everyone who worked on Thursday’s shift.
“We want to let them know that the community has their back,” Gill Shuffield said. “(It’s) a way to say thank you.”
Casa de Esperanza organizers are hopeful that next year’s fundraiser can return to a normal dine-in event.