Casa de Esperanza will host its annual Mother’s Day Brunch as a drive-through event on Saturday.
“This event is the one fundraiser that Casa holds each year,” said Julie Gill Shuffield, president of the Casa de Esperanza Board of Directors. “Casa relies on the donations we receive from our generous community to be able to keep our doors open and serve victims of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault and trafficking. We fundraise to cover the delta between the grants we receive (which never cover 100 percent of program costs) and our operational and program costs.”
Marie Teria, co-chair of the event, said the adult brunch includes vegetable quiche, scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage, grilled vegetables, vegetable rice noodles, country potatoes, spring rolls with sweet chili sauce, chocolate strawberries and dessert.
The meal for children includes French toast sticks with butter and syrup, bacon and sausage, cinnamon roll bake, chicken tenders, tater tots, fruit/yogurt parfait and a brownie.
“There has been a lot of news coverage globally about the sharp increase in domestic violence during the COVID pandemic with estimates as high as a 60 percent increase,” Gill Shuffield said. “...The financial strains of operating during a pandemic while there is a surge is easy to see. We really need the financial support of our community to cover these additional expenses and this fundraiser will help us do that. We are also embarking on ways that we can increase our level of service in the community … We are deeply blessed by our community and we could not keep our doors open without them.”
Teria said those interested in attending the Mother’s Day Brunch need to purchase tickets by Friday at 5 p.m. – it costs $35 for the adult brunch and $20 for children.
While this year’s event will be modified to accommodate the drive-through format, Teria said they hope to host their normal event next year.
Meal pick up will be on Saturday, May 1, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Refuge – 1511 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
“This fundraiser is a great event for the Casa Board of Directors and the Casa staff to work side by side,” Gill Shuffield said. “...Staff has been able to keep the shelter functioning 24/7 as we navigate COVID-19 and they are heroes. We, as a board, cannot thank enough our Executive Director Debbie Collier and each and every staff member for their commitment day in and day out to this community and the clients we are honored to serve.”
To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3vv8yls or call Teria at 635-2294.