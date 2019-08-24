Work to reconstruct Casa de Esperanza’s quarters in Yuba City has been ongoing since the beginning of the month.
Representatives of the shelter that provides services to local victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse say they are excited to have a home again after the facility sustained significant fire damage in 2016.
“Hilbers (the contractor) started work on Aug. 5. They have the roof off and repaired the damage before putting plywood back up, so the roof is looking good. They also have people working on the inside of the building, where some walls had to be redone, as well as a front bathroom,” said Marsha Krouse-Taylor, executive director of Casa de
Esperanza.
In April 2016, a fire damaged portions of the facility’s first and second floor, as well as portions of its roof. Hilbers, Inc. was awarded a contract to do the work by the county in July. They have until early December to finish the work, but Krouse-Taylor said work could be completed ahead of schedule.
Since being displaced by the fire, Casa de Esperanza has been operating across the river in Marysville out of an Adventist Health facility. Krouse-Taylor said she doesn’t know what would’ve come of the organization without Adventist Health/Rideout’s generosity.
She said her team is excited to get back into the building that was configured to Casa’s needs.
“When we first moved in it was only eight beds, back in 1977. Over the years we increased the bed space to 28, then up to 44 beds, plus four cribs,” Krouse-Taylor said.
As bed space expanded, Casa had to cut back on counseling space. Current designs for construction show enough space for only 24 beds because of building requirements, but it will allow Casa to expand its counseling space again.
Because of the length of time since they’ve operated out of the Yuba City facility, up to a third of Casa’s staff has never been to the other facility, Krouse-Taylor said. The excitement to get their headquarters back has been building the closer move-in day comes, despite the fact that the organization will likely have to find a more long-term solution eventually.
“There is still this sense of being displaced, and getting back in there will make us feel like we are home again,” she said.
In addition to crediting Adventist for its support throughout the process, Krouse-Taylor said her team will miss the unwavering support they received from entities such as the Marysville Police Department, Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, Yuba County, Health and Human Services, and other government officials.
Over the coming weeks, Casa de Esperanza will begin reaching out to the public about sponsoring their efforts. Around mid-September, they plan to start a registry with various businesses in the area where people can purchase items that are needed to furnish the facility.
Those interested in helping can contact Krouse-Taylor or Deputy Director Betty Nelson at 674-5400.