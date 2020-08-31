An unknown number of checks made out to the Yuba City Kiwanis Club and approximately $250 cash was stolen from a vehicle on Saturday, according to Yuba City Police Department Lt. Sam Escheman.
Between 9:30-10 a.m., while setting up for a club fundraiser, one of the members of the club had their vehicle parked in the 1800 block of Lassen Boulevard. An unknown suspect smashed a window of the car and made off with an envelope containing the cash and checks.
“At this time, we have not been provided an updated list of checks or amounts on the checks,” Escehman said Monday.
As of late Monday, no suspect had been identified and no one had been arrested, according to Escheman.