The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department and the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, which will open on Nov. 2, recently reached an agreement for law enforcement services for the casino, according to an agenda item with the Yuba County Board of Supervisors.
Sheriff’s Department personnel will assist in general law enforcement services, traffic-related duties and special events. The agreement was approved Oct. 8 by the supervisors by a 4-0 vote, with Supervisor Randy Fletcher absent, according to Yuba County public information officer Russ Brown.
Deputies who are assigned to the casino will be guaranteed full salary reimbursement at an overtime rate, according to the contract.
Sheriff’s captains will receive a stipend for every hour they provide law enforcement services for the casino outside of their normal working hours.
In addition, the agreement says that when exempt lieutenants are working as supervisors to provide supplemental law enforcement assistance they will be paid $91 an hour.
The agreement is set to last until Dec. 31, 2020.
Public safety organizations have been gearing up for the casino opening.
First responders responsible for the casino took part in training exercises on Oct. 2 in preparation for the venue’s grand opening, according to a press release from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.
Members of California Highway Patrol, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, the Wheatland Police Department, the Olivehurst Fire Department, the Wheatland Fire Department and the Linda Fire Department recently took part in a training scenario and breakout sessions, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Joe Million.
The number one reason to have training at the casino was to “familiarize ourselves with a large facility,” Million said.
Million was one of a handful of law enforcement and fire personnel overseeing the training exercises. He was specifically responsible for overseeing the scenario that was being trained.
The scenario the law enforcement and fire personnel took part in was an active shooter situation. Million described it as a “multi-level” scenario because it involved tactical training to deal with a shooting suspect and a second phase which included training for rescuing and extracting the injured.
Million said there is not any heightened concern over the Nov. 2 opening, but that law enforcement and medical personnel are always prepared for anything.