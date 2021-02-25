Although most public facilities continue to operate with modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gaming floor, hotel and dining venues at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain remain open with no anticipated service interruption, according to Toni Cooke, marketing manager.
“We have created and executed a world-class safety program, ‘Safe + Sound’,” said Cooke. “These sanitation practices meet and exceed the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other health officials from Yuba-Sutter counties and the state of California.”
Cooke said the ‘Safe + Sound’ program includes easily accessible hand sanitizer stations through the entire casino and hotel; enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols in all areas performed by a dedicated “Clean Team”; appropriate social distancing requirements in all areas of the property through visual distance markers, signage and team member guidance; reduced occupancy levels and availability in the gaming, food and beverage and hotel venues; and plexiglass shields in place at guest-facing service windows, including table games, slot machines, Wild Card Services, front desk, casino cage and host stands.
“We have (also) invested in the Synexis systems, which naturally creates dry hydrogen peroxide to safely reduce the presence of viruses, bacteria, mold, odors, and insects in occupied spaces,” said Cooke.
All guests and team members are also required to wear face masks and undergo a thermal temperature check before being allowed entry into the facilities, without exception, said Cooke.
For information, visit hardrockhotelsacramento.com.