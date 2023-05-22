Derby2

Ryland Morris casts off with his father, Mark, in the background at the Marysville Kiwanis Club’s annual Jim Watson Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday in Marysville.

 

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

Families in Yuba-Sutter and beyond lined the outside of the Ellis Lake Gazebo bright and early Saturday morning for the Marysville Kiwanis Club’s annual Jim Watson Youth Fishing Derby in Marysville.

The event was intended for children to get a free fishing experience, according to local resident Jason Kitchen. Children can fish for free until they are 16-years-old, he said. 

