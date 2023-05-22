Families in Yuba-Sutter and beyond lined the outside of the Ellis Lake Gazebo bright and early Saturday morning for the Marysville Kiwanis Club’s annual Jim Watson Youth Fishing Derby in Marysville.
The event was intended for children to get a free fishing experience, according to local resident Jason Kitchen. Children can fish for free until they are 16-years-old, he said.
Kitchen had with him his 10 grandchildren and son, Mark Morris, in their usual spot by 6 a.m. Saturday to try and hook as many as the 600 pounds of catfish stocked inside of Ellis Lake for the annual event.
Kitchen said he loves watching his grandchildren reeling in fish at the lake. At about 8:30 a.m., his family had caught at least seven catfish.
“I enjoy the kids reeling in the fish,” Kitchen said.
Morris, a lifetime fisherman himself, said Ellis Lake typically provides opportunities to catch catfish, carp and bass. His two sons, Ryland and Damon, were working to make their dad proud casting off lines into the lake looking for that prized winner.
Mark Morris said he loves coming to Marysville each year with his family looking to catch as many fish as possible to enter into the weigh-in for prizes.
The Marysville Kiwanis Club partnered with First 5 Yuba County, Playzeum, Yuba County Office of Education Youth Advisory Department, Yuba Water Agency, Marysville High School Key Club, 4-H Sutter-Yuba and others to contribute to the annual Jim Watson Youth Fishing Derby.