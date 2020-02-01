More than 100 residents, business owners, service group members and city officials gathered on D Street in Marysville Saturday morning in the hopes of bringing some love to the historic downtown area.
“It would be really nice to see this area get the TLC that it needs,” said Marysville resident Joseph Downs. “It’s was such a beautiful place and I would love to see it come alive again.”
The group, carrying signs that read, “#bring Marysville back,” and “I heart MSVL,” assembled at the open casting call to film the closing scene of the city’s “Home Town Takeover,” submission video for HGTV’s upcoming series that is searching for a town of fewer than 40,000 people that has homes with great architecture “longing to be revealed,” and a main street in need of a facelift.
Conejo Bros. Media, a production company based in the Yuba-Sutter area, will be putting together the video submission, led by Branden Conejo who has experience working for HGTV.
Conejo said the one-minute video submission will follow the same basic format as the Visit California commercials and will highlight several locations around town.
During a planning meeting that was held Jan. 20, there was agreement that D Street should be the main street featured as needing renovation as well as a couple of nearby buildings in need of repair included Tower Theater and the Packard Library.
The final shot of the video submission will feature the group that assembled on Saturday to show HGTV that the community of Marysville stands together and would benefit from the amazing opportunity to revive their town, said organizers.
After the shoot on D Street was complete, the crew said they were scheduled to film at 14 locations throughout Marysville that day as well.
According to archives, the have enlisted help from several Yuba-Sutter figures including Assemblyman James Gallagher, Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa, Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris, and several friends of Cotton Rosser. The crew hopes that Cotton Rosser himself will also participate.
The deadline to submit the video is Feb. 7.