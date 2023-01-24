The inaugural Castle Warming Party celebrated the recent completion of the indoor children’s castle placed inside the kids zone of the Sutter County Library in Yuba City.
The party was designed for children 0-12 years old to explore all the moving parts of the library, according to Sutter County Library Services Coordinator Chalese Eggleston.
Eggleston said Saturday’s hot ticket was the children’s play area, or kids zone, where the castle was implemented and completed about a month ago.
The castle was built with the help of funds donated by a local community member, Eggleston said. Eggleston said Saturday celebrated the completion of the castle project.
“If we have something to celebrate, we celebrate it,” Eggleston said. (Today) we had the castle.”
Eggleston said the castle, which sits in the corner of the kids zone, is available to be used for free Monday through Saturday during library hours.
Sutter County Library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Eggleston said.
“The best part of the new castle is the excitement on the kids’ faces,” she said. “It’s really cool.”
In the kids zone, there are also rows of books designed for children 0-12 years old and an area where individuals can do arts and crafts, Eggleston said.
“The castle is great for the physical space of the library,” Eggleston said.
Present alongside Eggleston and her crew were members of the Sutter County Children & Families Commission, who handed out information during the castle party.
Program Coordinator Pam Basi, who was joined by Program Coordinator Erica Melchor, said the commission provides a plethora of programs for children and families with kids 0-5 years old.
The programs range from free health and development screenings, where a child’s vision, speech and language can be tested, to car seat inspections and parenting classes held each month at different locations.
Basi said the commission also hosts a Stay and Play class at Sutter County Library in the spring. The class, Basi said, is designed as an eight-week session where caregivers and parents can learn how to sit and play with their children.
The sessions run from 10 a.m. to noon at Sutter County Library beginning in the spring, Basi said.
Basi said it is crucial for any parent to begin library activities like reading with their children as early as possible.
“When I was pregnant with (my child), we read to her every night,” Basi said.
During her time as library services coordinator, Eggleston has created a variety of ways for a family to utilize a library.
From playing in the castle to checking out books in-person and online, Eggleston said a library can enhance a person’s life.
To find out more information, search Sutter County Library on social media, Eggleston said.
For more information on the Sutter County Children & Families Commission, visit sutterkids.findhelp.com.