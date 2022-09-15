Over the past week, events across town have been celebrating the highly anticipated 88th annual Marysville Stampede produced by Flying U Rodeo.
On Wednesday, the downtown districts of Marysville and Yuba City were transformed into a scene from the old west as the Twin Cities Cattle Drive and parade moved along the traditional route.
Starting at the corner of Bridge Street and Cooper Avenue, equestrians herded a group of around 50 cattle into the road and over the 5th Street Bridge. This unique spectacle continued onto D Street in Marysville before turning down First Street and ending at the Cotton Rosser Arena in Riverfront Park.
People lined the streets, waving their hats and hollering at their favorite cowboy or cowgirl. The cattle drive is an annually held tradition that works to promote Yuba-Sutter’s primary pro-sporting event, the Marysville Stampede.
“This is the way they used to move cattle to market,” explained Reno Rosser, with Flying U Rodeo. “But we’ve invited a lot of other youth organizations to make it more than just a cattle drive.”
For Rosser and his crew, the cattle drive symbolizes a connection between the communities of Marysville and Yuba City. Lilly Ekberg, the stampede’s two-time rodeo queen, finds a sense of nostalgia and sentimentality in the tradition.
“It brings in a lot of our way of life that people might not see very often,” said Ekberg. “And I think it’s very important for people to see and to understand a little bit more.”
As the horseback riders began rounding up the cattle, local photographers Glynis Buschmann and Jerry Gregg were snapping away, eager to capture the scenic moments.
Gregg has been in the area for about 40 years but this was his first time attending the event. Meanwhile, Buschmann, a longtime fan, has been documenting the event for years.
“Having grown up in this area, I’ve always liked Cotton Rosser,” said Buschmann. “My aunt used to ride for him in the rodeo, so I’ve always liked to follow this.”
James Stafford, a young four-year old cowboy, was sitting proudly atop his small horse, named Chief Bob. Stafford was excited to be participating in his first cattle drive alongside his father Conner Stafford, a bullfighter.
“I like putting them on the bridge and moving them over the bridge,” added James Stafford.
Those who attend the rodeo this weekend might be able to catch Stafford competing in the Mutton Bustin’ arena, an activity where young children cling to a running sheep for as long as possible.
The Marysville Stampede will open its gates at 3 p.m. on Saturday with festivities starting at 5 p.m. Known as “Patriot Day,” the event on Saturday will offer active duty military personnel, veterans and first responders free admission with the showing of their ID card or badge.
Sunday will open at 1:30 p.m. with events starting at 3:30 p.m. The day’s theme is “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day,” in support of breast cancer awareness. Those who wear pink will receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win a pair of Justin Boots or other prizes.
“We’ve brought in a lot of new acts this year, including Bobby Kerr, the world champion mustang trainer,” said Rosser. “There’s gonna be freestyle motocross and all kinds of fun stuff for the whole family.”
Saturday will host a selection of national finals rodeo qualifiers, while Sunday will feature Stetson Wright, the worlds No. 1 bull rider and No. 2 saddle bronc rider. Other than that, both days will feature essentially the same itinerary, however guests might want to be prepared for the chance of rain on Sunday.
Those looking for a fun after party can check out Silver Dollar Saloon’s 30th annual Stampede Street Dance held outside the restaurant at 330 1st St. in Marysville. The event will begin on Saturday at 8 p.m. and will last until 1 a.m. the next day. The street will be closed in order to accommodate live music, dancing, prizes, and giveaways. Three separate bars will be available throughout the night. The cover charge is $10.
For more information about the Marysville Stampede, visit marysvillestampede.com.