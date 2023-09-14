Flying U Rodeo hosted its Twin Cities Cattle Drive parade on Wednesday, a tradition meant to stir up excitement for the Marysville Stampede rodeo.

This particular event has been hosted on and off throughout the decades, but always draws a crowd. And with the rodeo now in its 89th year, local commuters have grown accustomed to the steer that may occupy the downtown districts of both Marysville and Yuba City during this time. 

