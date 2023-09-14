Flying U Rodeo hosted its Twin Cities Cattle Drive parade on Wednesday, a tradition meant to stir up excitement for the Marysville Stampede rodeo.
This particular event has been hosted on and off throughout the decades, but always draws a crowd. And with the rodeo now in its 89th year, local commuters have grown accustomed to the steer that may occupy the downtown districts of both Marysville and Yuba City during this time.
Despite ongoing road work, the cattle and horseman collected at their usual rendezvous point at the corner of Cooper Avenue and Bridge Street in Yuba City. Surrounded by a large circle of riders on horseback, Reno Rosser, with Flying U Rodeo, could be seen instructing his participants on a game plan to maintain the cattle approximately 30 minutes prior to their planned 6 p.m. departure.
Local law enforcement officers said their primary goal was to keep incoming traffic away from the area and that the cattle usually never wander too far off the path. However on Wednesday, the animals had a different plan as at least four cattle broke loose almost as soon as the parade started.
Aerial footage from KCRA 3 showed a man on horseback chasing after the runaways along the unmarked roads and parking lots behind Pardi Duck Calls and Sutter Orchard Supply. Meanwhile, the other riders kept the main herd corralled near Mishall’s at the corner of Jones Street and Bridge Street.
After weaving in between a few cars and startling a handful of parade attendees, the cattle were stalled headfirst on the sidewalk of Bridge Street Elementary School after running humorously into the chain link fence. No one was hurt and no property was damaged.
“It’s always a fun thing to see,” said Harry Cheim, president of the Union Lumber Company in Marysville. “We’re really looking forward to some of this year’s events at the rodeo.”
Cheim and his daughter Heidi, like many Yuba-Sutter residents, enjoy the western-themed throwback this event has to offer. Historically speaking, driving cattle through city streets was a common way of getting them to market. Now, it stands as a tribute to a uniquely American pastime and a way of life passed on from one generation to the next.
The Marysville Stampede will open on Saturday at 3 p.m. with performances starting at 5 p.m. Saturday’s theme is “Patriot Day,” which allows active duty military personnel, veterans, and first responders a chance to get in free with a valid ID. Immediately following the rodeo on Saturday, guests will be invited to join a new after party event with live music by Moonshine Crazy. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
In support of breast cancer awareness, Sunday’s rodeo theme has been dubbed “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day.” Guests are invited to wear pink to receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win a pair of Justin Boots or a selection of other prizes. Gates will open at 1:30 p.m. with a 3:30 p.m. rodeo start time.
All rodeo performances will be held at the Cotton Rosser Arena at Riverfront Park in Marysville.
General admission per performance costs $20 for adults and $10 for children between the ages of 4 and 12. Children 3 and under are free.