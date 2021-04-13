The cause of death of Vong Yang, a Yuba County Jail inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell on the morning of Feb. 28, was released by the Yuba County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday.
According to the coroner’s office, Yang’s primary cause of death was kidney failure (uremia secondary to acute on chronic renal failure). A postmortem blood sample also showed there was 330 nanograms per milliliter of methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death.
Other significant conditions listed were a history of medical and therapeutic noncompliance, marked cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), hypertensive cardiovascular disease and a history of methamphetamine use.
Yang, 30, of Yuba City, was arrested on Feb. 26 in the parking lot of the Plumas Stop and Shop on River Oaks Boulevard on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Yang was alone in his single cell at the time of his death and was pending release. Yuba County Sheriff’s spokesperson Leslie Williams said there was no use of force reported at the time of his arrest, nor while he was in custody at the jail.
Jail staff and medical personnel attempted life saving measures upon finding his body but were unsuccessful.